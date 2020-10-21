Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Extends COVID-Related Restrictions on Hospitality Until 2 November

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that Scotlands lockdown measures, initially imposed as a 16-day closure on all bars and other hospitality venues earlier this month, will be extended by another further week.

During a national update, the first minister said the government has "cautious optimism" that the restrictions are having an impact on reducing the COVID-19 pandemic, following a cabinet meeting earlier the same day.

"The clinical advice to cabinet is that it would not be safe to lift them [the restrictions] as early as Monday", Ms Sturgeon said.

The transition also serves to "transition more smoothly" into the new "levels system" which is set to be introduced on the 2 November, similar to the three-tier system currently in place in England.

Limits on visiting other households also remain in place.

The government will publish the "new strategic framework" for managing the virus and "living with the virus through winter" is set to be published on Friday, the First Minister announced.

Like in England, the system will include different levels of restrictions depending on outbreak severity "either nationally or regionally". The measures will be implemented from the 2 November and "reviewed regularly".

"The detail of what level will initially apply to each part of the country will be assessed in the coming days and set out in advance of 2 November", Ms Sturgeon explained.

She added that the government could not rule out extending existing measures or even introducing "tougher restrictions" if the government thinks it is "necessary to safeguard health and life".

The announcement follows 28 deaths reported in Scotland from coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Marking the country's highest number since 21 May.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW