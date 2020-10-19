Video of Vandal Trying to Tear a Cross Off a Church Roof in London Goes Viral

A man wearing a "NASA" sweatshirt climbed onto the roof of Chadwell Heath Baptist Church in Romford and started to jerk a wooden cross back and forth in an attempt to remove it, the Daily Mail reports.
After some time, the man managed to pull the cross sideways.
"Police were called to High Road, Chadwell Heath, at 14.40hrs on Sunday, 18 October, to reports of criminal damage,” a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said, as quoted by the Daily Star online.
The suspect was arrested after the Metropolitan Police arrived at the scene.
“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been taken into custody,” a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police added.
