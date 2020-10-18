Thai Protestors Occupy Bangkok Streets in Support of Detained Activists, Reports Say

Following the 2014 coup and the establishment of a military government, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha granted himself sweeping powers to curb opposition. The 2019 election saw the former officer returned to office while opposition groups dispute the legitimacy of the poll.

Thousands of activists marked the fourth day of anti-government protests by occupying key areas of Bangkok on Sunday in opposition to a ban on demonstrations.

The crowds chanted "down with dictatorship", "reform the monarchy", and "free out friends" as they stood in the rain holding aloft photos of detain opposition activists

​“I cannot let the students fight alone,” said 24-year-old Phat, a first-time rally attendee at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, Straits Times reports.

National Police spokesman Yingyos Thepjumnong issued a warning protesters earlier on Sunday not to hold rallies “causing unrest and disorder”.

Despite the ban, police did very little to quell the Sunday demonstration as local media reports over 20,000 people descended on the landmark during the afternoon.

"We are committed to maintaining peace and order. In order to do so we are bound by laws, international standards, human rights," police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said at a news conference.

The protests follow the arrest of at least 80 protesters since 13 October, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, with 27 still being detained.

​Despite the arrests, demonstrations have continued. Law enforcement has also used water cannon and shutdowns throughout the Bangkok metro rail system in an attempt to neutralise nearly 3 months of street action.

The youth-led movement suffered a massive blow earlier this week, however, after scores were arrested after a royal motorcade was surrounded and protestors flashed three-fingered “democracy salutes” at Queen Suthida.

​Reactions by the government include banning gatherings of over four people in the capital – and cracked down on protest leaders demanding the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, a former military commander who took power in the 2014 coup.

Protestors claim that Prime Minister Prayut rigged the election last year in order to stay in power - an accusation which he denies.

​Opposition groups demonstrations have taken a more explicitly anti-monarchal direction calling for the curbing of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s powers, facing up to 15-year prison sentences for insulting the king. This comes amid accusations that the monarchy being used for political purposes is inhibiting democracy.

During the protests on Saturday, which saw tens of thousands of people taking part, protesters painted a flag on the road with 'Republic of Thailand' written on it.