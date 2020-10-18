Mother of Harry Dunn Appeals to Joe Biden to Bring Sons Killer to Justice if He Wins Election

Following the case of the death of 19-year old motorcyclist Harry Dunn in 2019, his mother has appealed to presidential candidate Joe Biden to reverse the subsequent diplomatic immunity granted to his alleged killer by the US government.

The mother of Harry Dunn has urged former US Vice President Joe Biden to aid bring her son's alleged killer to justice in the event that he wins the November presidential election.

In her video message, observed by the PA news agency, Charlotte Charles called on the Democratic presidential contender to end the diplomatic immunity of American citizen Anne Sacoolas, who crashed her car into the 19-year while riding his motorbike over a year ago.

"I please urge you, should you win on 3 November, to please reconsider the position the US has taken against us - and when I say us I don't just mean myself, I mean us as the UK as well",

Charles said that she never "expected to be in this position. We never thought the lady who is responsible for taking our son's life would have been able to fly home to the US and evade as best she could the UK justice system".

"All we have ever asked of the US and her, is to just allow her to face the UK justice system", she added.

The US asserted diplomatic immunity for Sacoolas after she fled to home following the crash, despite the 43-year-old later admitting to driving on the wrong side of the road for 20 seconds prior to Dunn's untimely death on 27 August 2019.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for Sacoolas and called the decision "final" following the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) formally charging her with Mr Dunn’s death due to dangerous driving.

Joe Biden is currently running to depose the current ruling Trump Administration, which has blanketly rejected allowing Sacoolas to face UK courts. The former Vice President remains significantly ahead in national polling ahead of the November election.