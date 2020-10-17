London Residents Take to Streets to Protest New COVID-Related Restrictions - Video

Sputnik is live from London where protesters are gathering on Saturday to condemn the new austerity measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that were introduced by the government.
The protests come amid a greater nationwide push to decry the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including in terms of the economy that has seen a deep downturn and portends massive job losses in the UK.
Since 4 October, the daily cases in the UK have exceeded the 10,000 mark, evening crossing the 20,000 threshold once, marking the biggest spike of cases the country has experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, the death rate remains relatively low.
Follow our live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)