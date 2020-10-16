Queen Elizabeth Calls Сoronavirus 'Horrible' During Her First Public Appearance Since March - Video

Queen Elizabeth stepped out in public for the first time in over 7 months (220 days), leaving "HMS Bubble", and made a statement describing the COVID-19 virus as "horrible".
The British monarch, accompanied by her grandson, Prince William, paid a visit to the Energetics Analysis Centre at Porton Down on Thursday, meeting with scientists involved in classified research.
WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Porton Down defense laboratory with her grandson Prince William in her first public outing since the U.K. coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/ePKTdz8hVr— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020
Sky News reported, citing a source in Buckingham Palace, that specific advice on precautions during the visit was sought and everyone who met the monarch had tested negative for coronavirus. Journalists were not allowed to come close to the visitors and also wore face masks.
