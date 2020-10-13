Register
17:36 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A person wearing a mask walks past the Bank of England in London, Britain, March 23, 2020

    No Confidence: UK Economy Braces for Massive Economic Slowdown Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Report

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/09/1080714993_0:301:3085:2036_1200x675_80_0_0_c7f690c4a5156b4696a1bf2784ce6d3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010131080758460-no-confidence-uk-economy-braces-for-massive-economic-slowdown-amid-spike-in-covid-19-cases---report/

    The world's 5th-largest economy is set for major setbacks as it struggles to tackle the ongoing pandemic amid shortfalls in the Government's furlough scheme and looming Brexit impasse.

    The British economy is set for a painful slowdown due to a surge in coronavirus infections, which prompted Downing Street to impose fresh restrictions in parts of the country, Deutsche Bank economist Sanjay Raja said on Tuesday.

    Speaking to MarketWatch, the economist said the UK was expected to grow 16 percent quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2020, but will slow to a crawl at 2 percent in the fourth quarter.

    “As confidence weakens and uncertainty rises, we expect firms to continue to invest less and hire less. We also expect households to become more anxious about the broader economic outlook, in particular their own personal finances as job insecurity rises, pay cuts/freezes gain traction, and fiscal support is gradually reduced,” Raja said.

    The news comes as the nations faces rising unemployment at 4.5 percent in August, with total worked hours in freefall 15 percent the same period, MarketWatch reported.

    “With redundancies picking up to a post-GFC [global financial crisis] high, and the national furlough scheme slated to end in October, the likelihood of further job cuts remains high,” Raja added.

    Chief UK economist at Bank of America, Robert Wood, also criticised the government decision to end the furlough scheme, stating that a lack of jobs rather than a lack of incentive to move jobs was a cause of concern.

    "In our view winding down fiscal stimulus poses considerable downside risks to the economy,” he said in the report.

    The news comes as UK struggles with a recession amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as government ministers scramble to resolve shortfalls in furlough schemes backing firms, small and medium enterprises and waged workers.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Coronavirus in UK: Boris Johnson's New Three-Tier Restrictions System Explained
    The Bank of England also announced it had taken actions to "strengthen" the British financial system, adding that national banks were "strong enough" to support households and firms during the pandemic.

    Medical devices firm Johnson&Johnson paused Phase 3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday after subjects reported illnesses, sending the British Pound and FTSE 100 lower by 0.58 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson also revealed a three-tier system for tackling the ongoing outbreak in the country, where nearly 14,000 cases were reported on Monday. Over 620,000 cases and nearly 43,000 cases have been reported to date, according to data from the John Hopkins University of Medicine.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Under Fire From Tories as He Mulls Closing Pubs in England to Curb COVID-19
    Coronavirus in UK: Boris Johnson's New Three-Tier Restrictions System Explained
    ‘Natural Caution' Inhibiting Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery in UK - Bank of England Governor
    UK Banking System is Able to Prop Up Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Bank of England Says
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, economic recession, recession, economic slowdown, slowdown, economy, United Kingdom, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse