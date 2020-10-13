London Could See Harsher Coronavirus Restrictions Imposed This Week, Says Mayor

The United Kingdom has introduced a new three-tier system that will see more stringent lockdown levels introduce on areas depending on the severity of coronavirus outbreak.

London Mayor Sadiq Kahn warned on Tuesday that a stricter lockdown of the city could take place within days, as the government unveils its new three-tier system of restrictions in England in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The capital is considered Tier One, the lowest level, and remains subject to base national rules which include restrictions to gatherings of 6 and the 22:00 curfew for hospitality venues.

"Londoners should understand that this could change very quickly - potentially even this week", a mayor spokesperson said.

"The virus is now spreading very quickly in every corner of London".

"The number of cases is rapidly increasing and all the indicators we look at are moving in the wrong direction", Mr Khan's spokesperson added.

"Discussions with London leaders, scientific advisers and the government will continue over the coming days and the mayor will be as clear as possible with Londoners about what they can expect as soon as possible".

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London is far less raped when compared to areas in a Tier-Two lockdown and the infection rate is around the same as other large cities in the same tier saw a month ago.

In the week to 9 October, the London infection rate stood at 77.8 cases per 100,000 population.

In comparison, Newcastle's rate is 72 infections per 100,000 in the week to 11 September. The figure has now jumped to 500 cases per 100,000 as the outbreak developed.