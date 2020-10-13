'Aging Quickly, & Not Like a Fine Wine': Netizens Distracted by Boris Johnson's Apparent Hair Loss

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a speech in London on Monday to outline his new "three-tier” system of restrictions, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared on television twice on Monday, in the House of Commons and during a press briefing, when unveiling his much-touted “three-tier” system that is set to place different regions of the country under separate levels of restrictions, depending on outbreak severity.

However, viewers seemed somewhat distracted from the contents of Johnson’s message, as they commented on his appearance and seeming hair loss on social media.

The latter symptom has been linked with COVID-19, which the PM suffered from earlier in the pandemic.

Boris Johnson had been admitted to hospital in April after testing positive for coronavirus, spending three nights in intensive care.

Upon spotting several strands of hair on Johnson’s shoulders when he was addressing the Commons, netizens let their imaginations run wild as they puzzled over whether it might be the effects of his recent coronavirus illness.

Is Boris losing his hair? I’m sure I can see comb over and patches. — Poodlewrestler (@Poodlewrestler) October 13, 2020

Boris Johnson's hair is now as thin as his grasp of facts... #coronavirusuk #covidbriefing — Tony (@MrTonyBe) October 12, 2020

losing hair like a long term covid sufferer

unfit for office — runningtoss (@alinqot) October 12, 2020

What's going on with #BorisJohnson @BorisJohnson 's hair? It's getting very thin and in the Commons he has the look of a small child that's just done that thing of rubbing a balloon on his hair to fill it with static to make it stand up and wave about. pic.twitter.com/8Lr7iLPvaZ — Mike (@ridgebackpop) October 12, 2020

If only having sh** hair was a useful attribute in a pandemic. — Genevieve Popplewell (@GenevievePoppl1) October 12, 2020

​Others wondered why the Prime Minister wouldn’t find the time to check his appearance before addressing the public.

You’d think Boris Johnson would have at least brushed his hair before addressing the nation over a deadly virus.

Scruffy looking bastard looks like he’s combed it with a Wham bar. #covidbriefing #coronavirusuk — ✌️🤙 (@CySaunders24) October 12, 2020

How can we take a bloke who brushes his hair with a toffee apple seriously!!!!! Buffoon on the outside buffoon on the inside. — paul james nelson (@N3LSA) October 12, 2020

Boris Johnson is the Grim Reaper with rubbish hair. — David Neil Robinson (@DDIGITALMEDIA) October 12, 2020

Had a busy day for a change and didn’t have time for his valet to check his suit? — sue owen (@sueowen3) October 13, 2020

Shoddy appearance and shameful performance - unwashed... — Sean Wall (@ChinaYid) October 12, 2020

​Some thought the hairs might be from Johnson’s dog, Dylin, a white, male Jack Russell cross.

They looked like dog hairs, from Dylin. — Ms Ready. (@MsReady1) October 13, 2020

​Some comments on social media struck a more light-hearted vein.

Has Boris had a fight with a cat before addressing the nation?Jacket covered in hair and who knows what else. #disgrace #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/4hGSYV8ccV — Gavin Hepworth (@gavinhep) October 12, 2020

He is aging quickly, & not like a fine wine. — Colin Bennett (@ogreat1) October 12, 2020