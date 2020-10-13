London Police Dealing With Security Alert Near St Thomas' Hospital

Lambeth Police have confirmed that the security incident at St Thomas' Hospital has been stood down.
The security alert at St Thomas’ Hospital is being stood down. We are in the process of removing cordons.— Lambeth Police (@LambethMPS) October 13, 2020
Their statement comes less than half an hour after it was announced that the police had been brought in to handle what was described as a "security alert".
Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas’ Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known.— Lambeth Police (@LambethMPS) October 13, 2020
The hospital has yet to make any comment.
Eyewitnesses report that half a dozen police cars have surrounded the hospital and patients, nurses and doctors are being blocked from entering the building.
I’m at St Thomas’ Hospital, where there’s some kind of serious incident under way. I can see armed police and there’s a helicopter overhead. pic.twitter.com/lx20emoDru— Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) October 13, 2020
⚠ Westminster Bridge is currently closed by the police - looks like there's a cordon near St Thomas’ hospital too [ro] pic.twitter.com/SsoMzuWMZL— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) October 13, 2020
The Metropolitan Police stated there were no reports of injuries during the incident, which saw members of the public evacuated from the surrounding area.
