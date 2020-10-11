Out of Sight: Prince Andrew Postcards No Longer Sold at Queen's Estate, Media Says

News about Balmoral Castle's gift shop inventory comes shortly as the estate opened its doors to visitors and guided tours on 3 October.

People visiting Balmoral Castle, one of the British royal family's residence located in Scotland, will no longer be able to purchase postcards bearing the likeness of Prince Andrew at the estate's gift shop, The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, one tourist told them that while "there are postcards of Charles, Anne and Edward — and even the Queen’s grandchildren, Beatrice and Eugenie — there is not one of the Duke of York", even though previously "Andrew postcards have been on sale".

"When I asked if it was possible to buy one of Andrew, a sales assistant said 'No, we’ve taken them away. And they won’t be making any more of them'," the tourist said. "Another said 'I’m afraid he (Andrew) is very much on the naughty step’."

This development comes as Balmoral Castle has reopened its doors to visitors and guided tours on 3 October.

Prince Andrew officially stepped down from his royal duties following the backlash caused by the statements he made during his interview with the BBC in November 2019.

In that interview, the Duke of York denied the claims made by Victoria Giuffre claims that she had sexual relationship with him at least three times on the orders of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell; the prince also defended his friendship with Epstein during the interview.