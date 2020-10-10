Leeds Woman Charged at London Airport After Attempting to Board Flight Carrying £1.9m in Cash

A woman has been charged with money laundering on Saturday after she was arrested at London's Heathrow airport after she was discovered carrying millions of dollars in cash rolled up in her luggage - the largest cash haul crackdown of the year to date, according to authorities.
British citizen Tara Hanlon, 30, was seized at Heathrow on 3 October carrying nearly £1,900,000 ($2.5 million) in neat rolls divided between five suitcases. According to The Sun, she had checked in for a flight to Dubai at Heathrow Airport.
"This is the largest individual cash seizure at the border so far in 2020 and I am delighted with the efforts of Border Force officers", said Chris Philp, Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Court.
"Preventing the export of undeclared cash from the UK is a vital step in clamping down on organised criminal gangs".
A woman with Donegal connections living in Leeds has been charged with money laundering offences by British police.Tara Hanlon,30,tried to board a flight to Dubai when stopped carrying £1.9million in 5 suitcases at Heathrow airport.She’s remanded in custody to appear on Nov 5th. pic.twitter.com/BkZs5Px2Ph— Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) October 8, 2020
Hanlon appeared in Uxbridge Magistrates Court last Monday, 5 October. She will have to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 5 November and could face up to 14 years in jail, if convicted.
