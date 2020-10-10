Register
16:42 GMT10 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Great white shark

    Swimsuit Pieces Reportedly Discovered in Search for Missing Surfer Attacked by Shark in Australia

    © CC BY 2.0 / Hermanus Backpackers / Great white shark
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080112459_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d3bb9a332cda2dc1f8dbb89addf5c48b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010101080732078-swimsuit-pieces-reportedly-discovered-in-search-for-missing-surfer-attacked-by-shark-in-australia/

    A man was bumped off of his board by a shark while surfing off of the coast of Western Australian on Friday, resulting in widespread investigations by local authorities and volunteers.

    Pieces of a torn wetsuit have been discovered on Saturday in the area where an Australian surfer disappeared after being attacked by a shark, the Daily Mail reported.

    Andrew Sharpe was surfing at Kelp Beds in Wylie Bay, near Esperance on the south coast of Western Australia before he was "flung into the air" at 11am on Friday.

    Also known as 'Sharpey', the father of two has not been seen since and the surfboard later turned up on the beach with bite marks on it, described as "obvious signs" of a shark attack.

    While the two pieces of a wetsuit were discovered nearby, police have said that DNA testing will be required to ascertain the truth.

    "We don't hold any ongoing hope unfortunately for Mr Sharpe's survival", said Senior Sergeant Justin Tarasinski while speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon.
    "We'll continue on for as long as we possibly can… and that's about trying to bring some closure to Mr Sharpe's family", Sergeant Tarasinski said.

    Sergeant Tarasinski said that teams including divers had been conducting searches in the water from 8.30am on Saturday. 

    "The dive team were conducting their searches from the back of the Surf Life Saving jetskis as opposed to diving in the water and that's due to the risk", he said.
    He confirmed that the search plans to go on "for as long as we possibly can with the resources that we have".
    "They're desperate to bring closure to Mr Sharpe's family", he added.

    While the search party was called off at 2pm amid bad weather but is expected to resume first thing on Sunday, locals also took the investigation into their own hands and are using their own vessels looking for the "much loved" surfer.    

    Among those looking for Mr Sharpe are six different organisations including Esperance Police, Surf Life Saving WA, and Marine Rescue Esperance.  

    According to 7News, Mr Sharpe was out with a group of friends when they spotted him being toppled from the board.

    Mr Sharpe was bumped off his board by the shark before being dragged into the water, the West Australian reports.

    The attack was seen by around 8 other surfers and witnesses also reported a massive shark with a dorsal fin around a metre high was visible.

    WA Premier Mark McGowan described the situation on Friday as "very serious".

    "Unfortunately he hasn't been recovered at this point in time", Mr McGowan said. 

    Mr McGowan said that WA's south coast, around Esperance in particular, was a prolific breeding ground for great white sharks and large seal colonies.

    He said that the government had introduced extra safety measures to keep swimmers and surfers safe, including helicopter patrols, monitoring stations, and subsidised shark shields.    

    Chairman of the Esperance Ocean Safety and Support Group, Mitchell Capelli, said he was left shook upon hearing the news of the incident.

    "We're devastated — he was a local legend", Mr Capelli said to The West Australian. 

    "Plain and simple the balance of nature is out of whack".

    "We're dealing with something that didn't just take one bite, it bumped him, bit him and took him down. It shouldn't be in the ocean anymore", the chairman said.

    Esperance has been the site of many other shark attacks in recent years. 

    Gary Johnson who died after being bitten by a shark on Esperance coast near Cull Island in January of this year.

    In 2017, 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer was killed by a great white shark after her left leg was ripped off at the hip while surfing with her father.

    Related:

    Ex-Jail Employees Charged for Allegedly Blasting 'Baby Shark' on Loop at US Detention Center
    ‘Came Out of Nowhere’: Drone Alerts Aussie Surfer to Nearby Great White Shark - Video
    Search Underway for Missing Aussie Surfer Bitten by Shark in Western Australia
    Tags:
    surfing, Investigation, shark attack, Western Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse