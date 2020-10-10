Report Says Harry to be Scolded by The Queen Over His Comments on US Election

Drama within the Royal Family has continued to escalate since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step back from their royal duties and move to the US earlier in the year. However, the situation may have now have intensified over what many see as the couple’s recent attempt to interfere in the upcoming US election.

Prince Harry may receive a telling off by the Queen during an upcoming visit to the UK over his recent comments on US politics, according to The Sun.

Royal staff have allegedly been informed to prepare Frogmore Cottage for Harry’s impending return to the UK, but his wife, Meghan Markle, has not been mentioned. It is anticipated that The Queen will have a face-to-face sit down with Harry over the future of his position in the Royal Family.

Reportedly, palace insiders have said that Harry was recently “stepping over the line” when he spoke out about the November 2020 US elections.

“Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back. They are told that it could be within weeks but Meghan’s name was not mentioned. There are all sorts of issues to speak about - not only his political statements, but also his visa situation in the US,” an insider told The Sun.

Royal experts also recently said that Harry has “burnt significant bridges beyond repair” with the family following comments on the US elections. Traditional convention has it that the British Royals remain politically neutral, and do not wade into the politics of other countries.

In remarks on the election made at the end of September, as some states across the US were starting their early voting, Harry called upon Americans to “reject hate speech” in a video posted online, while Meghan called it the “most important election of our lifetime.”

Those comments were widely seen as being decidedly anti-Donald Trump and pro-Joe Biden.

In response at a press conference, President Trump said of Meghan, “I’m not a fan of hers. I would say this - and she has probably has heard that - I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it.”

In response to Harry and Meghan’s political comments, Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri called for the UK government to ask The Queen to take away Meghan’s and Harry’s royal titles as a punishment for “interfering” in the US elections. Congressman Smith claimed that they were trying to exercise influence over the minds of American voters.

“As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters. I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke's status as a guest of the United States,” Congressman Smith wrote in a letter that he sent to the UK government.

Smith then went on to call their comments, “a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

While The Queen has the power to strip The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal tittles, she typically acts on the advice of the government. This means that if Boris Johnson were to ask The Queen to remove the titles, then she would be obligated to consider doing so.