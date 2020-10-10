Register
13:17 GMT10 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Government Warns Universities Face Funding Cuts if They Don’t Adopt Anti-Semitism Definition

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/79/1079817906_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_03d27698689ad1207af12d14e40dabc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010101080730425-uk-government-warns-universities-face-funding-cuts-if-they-dont-adopt-anti-semitism-definition/

    Universities have until Christmas to sign up to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s description of antisemitism or face action from the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education in England.

    British education secretary Gavin Williamson has threatened universities with funding cuts if they refuse to adopt an internationally agreed definition of antisemitism.

    Williamson has written to university vice-chancellors, saying that he is shocked and disappointed that so few universities had recognised the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s description of antisemitism.

    Williamson added that there were too many antisemitic incidents on campus and that it was seen in some university communities as less offensive than other forms of racism.

    “The repugnant belief that antisemitism is somehow a less serious or more acceptable form of racism has taken insidious hold in some parts of British society, and I am quite clear that universities must play their part in rooting out this attitude and demonstrating that antisemitism is abhorrent,” Williamson said.

    “There remain too many disturbing incidents of antisemitism on campus, from both students and staff, and a lack of willingness by too many universities to confront this,” he added.

    Universities have until Christmas to sign up to the definition or face action from the Office for Students, the independent regulator of higher education in England.

    “If I have not seen the overwhelming majority of institutions adopting the definition by Christmas then I will act,” Williamson wrote.

    A recent survey by the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) found that only 29 of Britain’s 133 universities had adopted the IHRA definition, which says that the demonisation of Israel is a “racist endeavour”.

    The move came after the UJS made a freedom of information request, which showed that 80 UK universities out of 133 had no current plans to adopt the IHRA definition. To date, only 29 have done so. Both Oxford and Cambridge are among the universities that have refused.

    Some universities cited academic freedom of speech as a reason not to use it, while others said there was no need for a specific definition to be adopted in university policy.

    Anti-semitic incidents on university campuses rose by 38 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020, according to an analysis by the Community Security Trust.

    Speaking at the end of September, Robert Halfon, the chair of the Education Select Committee, said the failure of universities to adopt the definition was “shocking”.

    “Yet again, antisemitism is swept under the carpet by some of our major HE institutions in our country,” he said.
    “It seems strange that they are prepared to virtue signal on so many PC issues but when it comes to Jewish people, they are just ignored. The Minister must make it absolutely clear that this guidance is adopted - no excuse or delay", added Halfon.

    The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, also known as the “working definition” has been adopted by a number of governments and NGOs.

    It states: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews”.

    “Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

    The definition then lists eleven examples of anti-Semitism, including the repetition of a “myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions”.

    Earlier this year, the communities secretary Robert Jenrick threatened to withhold public funds from councils that refused to accept the official definition of antisemitism.

    Sheffield City Council passed a motion in July 2019 formally recognising Palestine as a full state - although in October the council also adopted the IHRA antisemitism definition.

    Jenrick recently claimed that he has been given protection from counter terrorism police after receiving death threats and antisemitic hate mail over his involvement in a proposed Westminster Holocaust Memorial.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse