Register
16:04 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brusthom Ziamani, who is accused of attempting murder a guard at Whitemoor prison

    Jihadists Who Tried to Kill Prison Guard in UK Jail in 'Ferocious' Attack Given Life Sentences

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080538485_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_e721d1bf263f888d320cf04f68dd8c34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010081080705796-jihadists-who-tried-to-kill-prison-guard-in-uk-jail-in-ferocious-attack-given-life-sentences/

    Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire is one of the highest security jails in Britain. Among its 430 prisoners are 100 Category A inmates and seven “high risk” convicts.

    Two Muslim inmates who attacked a prison officer with improvised weapons in Whitemoor jail have been given life sentences.

    Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and Baz Hockton, 26, were convicted of attempting to murder Neil Trundle, a prison officer at Whitemoor, a high security jail in the east of England in January.

    Ziamani - who was serving a 19 years sentence after being convicted in 2015 of plotting to behead a British soldier - was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 21 years on Thursday, 8 October. 

    Mrs Justice May said he was a "dangerous" man who had committed a "shockingly ferocious" attack on Mr Trundle and was motivated by radical Islam. 

    Hockton was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years.

    Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC said Hockton had converted to Islam in 2014 but his faith was "corrupted into extremism" while he was in jail.

    The men were wearing fake suicide belts and one shouted "Allahu Akbar (God is Great)" as they attacked Mr Trundle.

    When other prison officers rushed to the scene of the attack Ziamani and Hockton confronted them, before finally being overpowered.

    Mr Trundle said: "I thank those colleagues of mine who risked their lives coming to my aid on that terrible day. If it was not for their bravery and instant response, I am convinced I would not be here today."

    Detectives later found extremist Islamic literature in the cells of both men, including a four-page letter handwritten by Ziamani in which he said he dedicated himself to the cause of Daesh and said he had an "expectation of immediate martyrdom."

    Mrs Justice May said she was sure the plan was to push Mr Trundle into a storeroom and attack him out of view of CCTV cameras, but he managed to resist the men.

    ​The jury was shown CCTV footage from inside the prison’s A wing on 9 January this year.

    Ziamani and Hockton asked Mr Trundle for a plastic cutlery spoon and when he unlocked a storage cupboard to get it they jumped on him from behind, stabbing at him with “shanks” fashioned from lumps of twisted metal.

    Prison officers overpower Brusthom Ziamani and Baz Hockton on 9 January 2020
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Prison officers overpower Brusthom Ziamani and Baz Hockton on 9 January 2020
    Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "This was a calculated and horrific attack by two prisoners who had one aim - to try and murder prison staff."

    The trial heard from prison officer Georgina Ibbotson that after Ziamani punched her full in the face she hid in a cupboard with a nurse, Jane Powell.

    “I feared for my life,” she told the jury.

    After the verdict was delivered on Wednesday, 7 October, it emerged that Hockton attacked another inmate with a razor at Swaleside prison in Kent in April 2019 and Ziamani took part in a disturbance at Whitemoor along with other jihadist inmates.

    Daesh is a terrorist group which is illegal in Russia. 

    Tags:
    Daesh, attempted murder, Jihadists, prison
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse