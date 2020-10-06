Nicola Sturgeon Calls Scottish MP Who Breached Coronavirus Restrictions 'Margaret COVID'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made another slip of the tongue as she called the SNP MP who breached coronavirus restrictions “Margaret COVID."
"The SNP didn't know last Monday or Tuesday that Margaret COVID had suspected of confirmed COVID", the first minister said while speaking at the Monday briefing.
And she's done it again! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/h8I8APAZRi— Agent Homepride (@AgentHomepride) October 5, 2020
This is not the first time that Sturgeon has referred to her fellow party-member Margaret Ferrier by the wrong name.
"The first I knew about Margaret COVID, er, Margaret Ferrier having COVID was yesterday afternoon", Sturgeon said while discussing the restriction breach during the October 2 briefing.
She also gave a speech in the House of Commons on Monday and then travelled back to Glasgow while awaiting her test results.
Following the revelation, Ferrier apologised for the incident and referred herself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and to the police who are now investigating the matter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)