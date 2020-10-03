Spitting Image Returns to Screens and Pulls No Punches at Boris Johnson, President Trump

Throughout the 1980s and '90s, the comedic sketch shows Spitting Image brought politics to a general audience through its often crass and pull-no-punches style of humour.

The celebrated British satirical show 'Spitting Image' known for its mimicking of politicians and celebrities using distorted puppets returns to screens on Saturday after a more than 20-year break, this time taking aim at modern pop figures such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

The UK prime minister and US president as well as First Lady Melania, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, Mark Zuckerberg, and Kim Kardashian, will become subject to the shows traditional comedic skewering in the form of latex effigies.

​Number 10 chief advisor Dominic Cummins was also given the Spitting Image treatment, presenting him a an evil genius in a flared cape.

​Home Secretary Priti Patel was made up as a vampire.

​Over 100 grotesque puppet representations have been made for the sketch shows long-awaited return.

Netizens responded to the comeback joining in making fun of politicians satirised in the series.

​Others welcomes the show back saying that the missed it after its time off air.

​Some were frustrated with the shows return on Britbox, as opposed to the popular ITV slot.

​Some commentators wonder if the show would be possible in age of political correctness and would be inherently partisan, disproportionately criticising the right-wing of politics.

However, in the 1980s and 90', Spitting Image's crass humour served as an outlet for discontent against the rightward drift of the Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan years.

​Co-curator Roger Law said it was a "good time" to resurrect the show, as the situation at the time was "not dissimilar with what's going on now", regarding Brexit and the Trump Administration.