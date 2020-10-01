Register
15:05 GMT01 October 2020
    A train passes the construction site of the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line at Euston station in London

    HS2 Protesters Reportedly Evicted from 'Fantastic Mr Fox' Woods in 'Brutal' Dawn Rain

    Around 15 environmentalist campaigners have been living in treehouses up to 60 feet off the ground in Jones' Hill Wood in a bid to stop developers clearing the site to make way for the High Speed 2 rail link.

    Protesters camped out in a Buckinghamshire wood on the route of the UK's High Speed 2 (HS2) railway have been evicted from treehouses by dozens of bailiffs and police.

    Local media reported that 40 agents from the National Enforcement Team, backed by 20 police officers, moved into the site at Jones' Hill Wood near Aylesbury at 5.30 am on Thursday wielding chainsaws.

    The wood is said to have inspired famous children's author Roald Dahl to write his novel Fantastic Mr Fox, whose hero is besieged in his den by three angry farmers who he has been poaching from.

    "We were expecting some movement today, and we weren't disappointed," protester Ross Monaghan told The Bucks Herald. "At about 5.30 am this morning a national enforcement team of about 40 people, along with 20 supplementary police officers arrived today to try and evict us from the site."

    He said he witnessed two other squatters arrested as they tried to stop the agents cutting down a tree. "It was really brutal tactics, I think they used an unnecessary amount of force."

    But Monaghan said they had not reckoned with the campers living in treehouses up to 60 feet above the ground. "I don't think they realised that 16 of us had erected treehouses in the trees as part of the campaign to save the woods, where we have been disrupting contractors and also taking ecological surveys," he said.

    Those surveys found 43 species of moth, seven species of bat, some of them rare and protected, at least three badger sets and a den of foxes.

    A train passes the construction site of the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line at Euston station in London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Northern Businesses Welcome Start Of HS2 Rail Work – But Critics Say Covid-19 Makes It Useless
    The residents of the camp included Steve Masters, a councillor in neighbouring West Berkshire and former Royal Air Force serviceman. 

    “I am a public official and I have followed a path of public service throughout my life," Masters said. "This began 34 years ago when I joined the Royal Air Force. I swore to protect my fellow citizens then and now as we face the greatest challenge in climate change I am duty bound to continue to protect the people of this country and the world."

    Masters said he was ready to go to jail to highlight "the catastrophic damage HS2 will do to our natural environment."

    He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to protect the environment were at odds with his support for "this destructive and unnecessary rail link."

    "As the chainsaws whine around me this morning I am resolute and determined to fight for a future fit for my grandchildren,” Masters said. 

    HS2 will connect London to Manchester and Leeds via Birmingham, with 400m-long (1,300ft) trains carrying as many as 1,100 passengers at up to 250mph departing up to 14 times an hour in each direction.

    The first phase of construction, set to be completed by 2031, will stretch from London to Crewe in Cheshire. The second phase of the line will crate a branch from Birmingham through the East Midlands to Leeds in Yorkshire, dubbed the "London of the North", along with a Y-shaped extension from Crewe to Manchester and Wigan. Phase 2 is scheduled for completion between 2035 and 2040. 

     

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

