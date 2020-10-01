Jeremy Corbyn and His Wife May Get $250 Fine Each for Breaking 'Rule of Six' - Photo

Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn faces a 200-pound fine (over $250) for breaking the "rule of six" by visiting a dinner party at a friend's house. A photo from the party shows Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez sitting at the table, as at least nine people are present at the event.
This means they will pay at least 1,800 pounds altogether, as all people breaking the rule for the first time are fined 200 pounds.
"I recently had dinner at a friend's house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five", Corbyn explained to The Sun. "I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake".
EXCL in tomorrow’s Sun - Jeremy Corbyn pictured breaking the ‘rule of 6' at posh dinner party for nine https://t.co/0JnhJnbeWQ— Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) September 30, 2020
The "rule of six" introduced by the Boris Johnson government on 14 September prohibits mass gatherings with more than 6 people from different households staying together, except for weddings, funerals, and some other events. Home Secretary Priti Patel and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse even stated that people should definitely call the police if they see groups of more than six in a house next door.
All comments
Show new comments (0)