BoJo's Father Stanley Johnson Apologises for Not Wearing Face Mask in London - Photo

Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly apologised after being caught without a face mask. The photos of Johnson senior, published by the Daily Mirror, show him in a shop in west London without any face covering.
"I'm extremely sorry for the slip-up and I would urge absolutely everybody to do everything they can to make sure they do follow the rules about masks and social distancing... The fact this was my first day back in the UK after three weeks abroad is, I am sure, no excuse for not knowing the rules".
EXCLUSIVE: Thursday’s @DailyMirror front page: Stanley Johnson breaks coronavirus rules https://t.co/3OFGKng2Oa pic.twitter.com/v8AOdof8ER— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 30, 2020
Last month, Boris Johnson's cabinet introduced severe anti-coronavirus measures, also extending the already existing restrictions. The government warned about fines for failing to wear face coverings in public places, and banned gatherings of more than six people, with some exceptions for weddings, funerals, and other private events.
