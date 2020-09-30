Register
20:49 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Priti Patel Windrush Generation 19 March 2020

    UK’s Priti Patel Accuses European States of Flouting EU Rules on Asylum Seekers

    Parliament Live TV
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/63/1078626368_0:-1:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_230ec4981c4fbe22262a5a458e7f0a37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009301080623342-uks-priti-patel-accuses-european-states-of-flouting-eu-rules-on-asylum-seekers/

    The home secretary said the UK was waiting to return some 1,000 migrants to the European Union states where they first arrived under the terms of the Dublin Regulation, but those countries have put up "legal barriers".

    UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has accused European Union (EU) member states of breaking the bloc's rules on seeking asylum.

    Patel, quoted by The Daily Express, said EU members were putting up "legal barriers" to enforcement of the 1990 Dublin Regulation - meant to ensure asylum seekers claim refuge in the first country they arrive in.

    "We have EU states themselves not following the European Union's Dublin Regulation and not taking back people who have been deemed to be found coming through those countries in the first place." Patel said in a video message to the Blue Collar Conservatism conference in Keighley, near Leeds in West Yorkshire.

    All 'irregular arrivals'  over the age of 14 including illegal immigrants, along with those seeking asylum, are meant to have their fingerprints taken and stored on the Eurodac database. The database can help track their movements across the continent and prevent 'asylum shopping', travelling through member countries to those where refugees believe they will enjoy a better life.   

    Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / MATTHEW CHILDS
    EU Commission Abandons Refugee Quotas in Bid to Appease Eastern States
    "This year alone, so far, we've returned 210 people, we have 1,000 people of whom we have Eurodac information, where we're actively working with European countries to return them," Patel said.

    "But, of course, there are endless legal barriers," she said. "For example, other EU member states are not proactive when it comes to responding to our requests to remove people under the Dublin Regulation."

    This summer saw thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East trafficked across the English Channel in dangerously-overloaded small boats. Would-be asylum seekers have gathered in squatter camps in north-west France that began to spring up more than a decade ago.

    Patel has vowed to deport those arriving by sea on the basis that they should have applied for asylum or refugee status at their first port of call.

    Patel came under attack on Tuesday after it was reported she had asked officials to consider building an asylum reception centre on the South Atlantic island of Ascension, a British Overseas Territory but not part of the UK. Some called Patel a hypocrite, as her parents had emigrated from India to Uganda in the 1950s and then to the UK in the 1960s.

    An article in the Indian Express last year quoted the Conservative MP's cousin Kiran Patel, who implied that her family was expelled by Ugandan President Idi Amin Dada, saying: "We were all born in Kampala and grew up there until the Amin regime expelled us.” However, Patel was born in London in March 1972, five months before Idi Amin launched his expulsion of tens of thousands of Indian-descended people in August that year.

    Related:

    Italian Coastguard Evacuates ‘All Remaining Guests’ From Banksy-Sponsored Rescue Ship
    Denmark Evaluates Sending Syrian Refugees Home as Damascus Area Deemed Safe
    Fire at Moria Refugee Camp on Lesbos 'Started by Asylum Seekers', Greek Minister Says
    Tags:
    human trafficking, Refugees, asylum seekers, Priti Patel, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse