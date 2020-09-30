Priti Patel Wanted to Set Up Migrant Processing Centre 4,000 Miles From UK on Ascension Island

Ascension Island - a tiny dot in the South Atlantic Ocean - is one of the last vestiges of the British Empire. Its only previous claim to fame was as a staging post for the Royal Navy during the Falkland War in 1982.

Social media users have reacted angrily after news emerged overnight that Home Secretary Priti Patel asked officials to look at plans for setting up an asylum seeker processing centre on Ascension Island, which has an RAF base and a population of less than 1,000.

During the summer around 5,000 people travelled in dinghies and small boats across the English Channel from France before claiming asylum - a big jump on the 1,890 who came in the whole of 2019.

​Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was one of many on the right wing who said the Conservative government was not doing enough to stop these migrants.

The Financial Times said Ms Patel reacted to the political pressure by asking Home Office officials to look into whether they could use Ascension Island or nearby St Helena - where Napoleon died in exile in 1821 - as a holding centre.

​It would have copied a policy used by the Australian government under Tony Abbott, who is now advising Boris Johnson’s government on international trade.

But many social media users think the scheme sounds barbaric and much of the criticism is targeted at Priti Patel, who is accused of being a hypocrite.

Ms Patel’s grandparents were born in India and then migrated to Uganda and her parents, Sushil and Anjana, fled that country in 1972 when the military dictator General Idi Amin chased out the country’s Asian population.

​Thousands of Ugandan Asians came to Britain and were given sanctuary by the British government.

The Financial Times says Ms Patel has now dropped the idea of housing asylum seekers on Ascension Island or St Helena.

Ms Patel will talk about the issue of migration across the English Channel in a speech to the Conservative party conference - which will take place online - on Sunday, 4 October.

