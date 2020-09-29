Register
17:28 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'I Had Convinced Myself That They Were Ok' Ex-Prison Warden Tells Assange Hearing on Detainee Regime

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080611531_0:300:1601:1200_1200x675_80_0_0_36b68179e74488b6284f80fceccb1216.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009291080611393-i-had-convinced-myself-that-they-were-ok-ex-prison-warden-tells-assange-hearing-on-detainee-regime/

    Detainees subjected to Special Administrative Measures in the US can expect around 23 hours a day or more confined to a prison cell, without any contact of other prisoners, surveilled and intercepted communications and high levels of anxiety and depression, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.

    Julian Assange faces a bleak future should he be detained in the US under Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) the Old Bailey heard on 29 September 2020.

    Maureen Baird, a former employee of the US Bureau of Prisons and former Warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, told the Old Bailey on Tuesday that based on her experience, and review of Mr Assange's case file, the WikiLeaks publisher is likely to be subjected to SAMs.

    Ms Baird has been a warden at multiple institutions for seven years and is familiar with the SAMs regime. Those subject to SAMs normally spend between 23 to 24 hours per day in their cells and are not permitted to communicate with inmates "at all" Ms Baird told Edward Fitzgerald QC for the defence.

    Prisoners under SAMs:

    "Had the opportunity to come out of their own cell and into another cell we considered the recreation cell. There was no exercise equipment in there at all. I had an exercise bike put in there. It was just an empty cell. Always alone.", Ms Baird explained.

    Additionally phone calls are "always monitored" by FBI agents who require two weeks notice before each phone call and "All mail coming in or going out any SAM assigned inmate is screened before it ever gets to the recipient", Ms Baird said.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Assange Faces Conditions 'Essentially the Same as Solitary Confinement' in US, Old Bailey is Told
    Ms Baird explained that prison wardens have no authority to make any changes to the SAMs regime and that "very, very few" requests for amending SAMs "are ever approved for any reason".

    "It's not discretionary. It can’t be changed by a warden or anybody at the BOP. It is more of a directive. It is very black and white. There is no grey area with SAMS. If someone is in pre-trial for terrorism or a different type of case they would be subjected to the same measures", Ms Baird told the court.

    "I agree that it was not supposed to be punitive. But the consequences and results very much feel like they are punitive", Ms Baird said, adding that, "It is more isolated than what you would refer to, or other people would refer to, as restrictive housing", Ms Baird said 

    © Sputnik . Screenshot
    Assange is at 'Very High Risk of Suicide' Should Extradition Occur, Neuropsychiatrist Tells Court
    The former warden further explained that from her own experience the SAMs regime causes severe depression, "it causes anxiety, it causes paranoia, in some weight loss, detriment to their physical health [and] severe detriment to their mental health".

    Furthermore, post-conviction, if Mr Assange is subjected to SAMs, "the only place for him to go is in ADX [maximum-security facility] Florence, [Colorado] unless there is severe change in his medical status", Ms Baird says adding that “You have to be almost dying, for lack of another description.”

    If sentenced to a lengthy sentence there is also a "real risk" that Mr Assange could spend his life in the H-Unit at the ADX prison. Crucially, Ms Baird also explained that "SAMs inmates are not entitled to group participation", countering evidence given by Assistant United States Attorney Gordon Kromberg that inmates under SAMs could socialise in programmes with other inmates. 

    There are likely "very few inmates" that make it to phase three, which theoretically permit inmates under SAMs to engage with other prisoners, "because it completely defeats the purpose of what SAMs is for", Ms Baird said.

    Prosecution Challenges the Former Prison Warden

    Clair Dobbin, barrister for the prosecution, challenged the idea that everyone subjected to SAMs experiences the same regime and she also challenged the idea that Ms Baird could offer any insight into whether SAMs would be imposed onto Mr Assange, or the nature of the regime if they were applied.

    Mr Assange is being charged "with an espionage crime and its believed that he continuous to have involvement or he is familiar with people who have involvement with disclosing classified information", Ms Baird said, explaining why she believes SAMs would be applied to the award-winning journalist.

    Ms Dobbin also put it to Ms Baird that because the former prison warden had never served in the ADX she could not testify as to the nature of the SAMs regime at the ADX, which is where it is expected Mr Assange would be held if he is convicted post-trial in the US.

    When challenged as to whether she had any experience of deciding whether a prisoner is transferred to the ADX Ms Baird responded "one of my jobs, over the course for many years, is that I was the designator [...] I made the determination as to where a person would be sent".

    Ms Dobbin asked Ms Baird if, as a prison warden, she had ever told her correction officers to engage in discussions with inmates subjected to SAMs, and Ms Baird responded in the negative.

    "That’s not something that a warden does. I may want them to do that but [...] they are all in a union, if I told them they had to confer with inmates they would say it is not in their job description", Ms Baird replied.

    "If conditions were worrying as you suggest wouldn't you tell your staff to have conversations with the inmates?" Ms Dobbin asked. 

    "No, that’s not something that is done in a prison. I’m sorry that I’m not answering the way that you want me to. I am answering it the way that it is. What I want is not what I can enforce", Ms Baird insisted.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Assange is a 'Resilient Man' Who Isn't at Risk of Suicide If Extradited, Government Expert Says
    She also confirmed that she never complained to judges or to other officials in the Bureau of Prisons regarding the treatment under SAMs.

    Ms Dobbin put it to Ms Baird that the conditions of SAMs didn’t cause her "that much concern at the time" and asserted that it is only now that Ms Baird is testifying for the defence that she is concerned about the regime.

    "They did cause me concern, but I had convinced myself that they were ok", Ms Baird replied.

    US Failed to Fulfil Representations in a Prior Extradition Case

    In the afternoon US lawyer Lindsay Lewis, testifying for the defence, also explained that in her experience Mr Assange would be subjected to SAMs and would also be transferred to the ADX should he be convicted. She also described the severe nature of the restrictions of the regime. Ms Lewis also noted that in the case of suspected terrorist Abu Hamza, the US government secured his extradition from England after making representations to the English courts and the European Court of Human Rights that Abu Hamza would not spend much time, if any, at the ADX. Despite those representations Abu Hamza remains in the ADX, and subjected to SAMs, since October 2015.

    Mr Assange faces to up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted of all of the charges levied against him in the US. The indictment almost entirely relates to his role in publishing the Iraq and Afghanistan war logs, Guantanamo Bay detainee files and diplomatic cables that revealed war crimes as well as other criminality and abuse committed by the US government and US-backed forces around the world. The substantive hearings are due to finish on Friday, with the defence's closing arguments to follow four weeks thereafter.

    Related:

    Assange Faces Conditions 'Essentially the Same as Solitary Confinement' in US, Old Bailey is Told
    Julian Assange is on the 'High-Functioning' End of the Autism Spectrum, Expert Tells Old Bailey
    Assange is at 'Very High Risk of Suicide' Should Extradition Occur, Neuropsychiatrist Tells Court
    Assange is a 'Resilient Man' Who Isn't at Risk of Suicide If Extradited, Government Expert Says
    Cracking Password Was Neither Possible Nor Necessary to Access Classified Docs, Assange Expert says
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse