Top 5 UK Celebrities Promoting Face Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

While the intense spread of the virus was slowing down during the summer months and lockdowns in most countries were removed, fear over a second wave for the upcoming autumn and winter still remains, particularly if people begin to take the threat of COVID-19 less seriously. But lucky for us, there are still many responsible people who use face masks while outside to minimise the infection.
Let’s have a look at some famous people who have been promoting the use of community face masks.
- Lady Amelia Windsor
The English fashion model and Prince Harry's third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, knows how to look gorgeous while covering her face with a pink striped mask. On Instagram she published a photo of herself attending the 'Don’t Touch Me' exhibition at Newcombe House.
- Victoria Beckham
COVID-19 is setting new rules even in the fashion industry, and the London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 Show looked very different compared to previous years. British singer Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her stylish family [2nd picture from a carousel] (minus Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance Nicola Peltz). While Romeo, Victoria, David, and Cruz all wore black masks, nine-year-old Harper Seven matched her mask to her dress made by the Victoria Beckham atelier team.
- Gary Lineker
The BBC presenter and former England football international shared a selfie wearing a face mask on Instagram and wrote: “Great to see people respecting the social distancing and everyone good natured”.
- Maya Jamma
British TV and radio presenter Maya Jamma posted a photo with a face mask while rehearsing. “Socially distanced rehearsals today”, she wrote.
Socially distanced rehearsals today📺😆😷added mask benefit other than saving lives is I’ve been care free eating all the garlic in sight 🙇🏽♀️
- Cara Delevingne
British model, actress, and singer Cara Delevingne promoted wearing a community face mask outdoors when she published a picture of herself with the hashtag #WearADamnMaskny for her 44.1 million followers on Instagram.
