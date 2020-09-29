Top 5 UK Celebrities Promoting Face Masks During COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to spread across the globe, with over 32 million confirmed cases in 188 countries, numerous celebrities have encouraged their fans to stay safe and not ignore wearing masks in order to help protect themselves during the pandemic.

While the intense spread of the virus was slowing down during the summer months and lockdowns in most countries were removed, fear over a second wave for the upcoming autumn and winter still remains, particularly if people begin to take the threat of COVID-19 less seriously. But lucky for us, there are still many responsible people who use face masks while outside to minimise the infection.

Let’s have a look at some famous people who have been promoting the use of community face masks.

Lady Amelia Windsor

The English fashion model and Prince Harry's third cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, knows how to look gorgeous while covering her face with a pink striped mask. On Instagram she published a photo of herself attending the 'Don’t Touch Me' exhibition at Newcombe House.

Victoria Beckham

COVID-19 is setting new rules even in the fashion industry, and the London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 Show looked very different compared to previous years. British singer Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her stylish family [2nd picture from a carousel] (minus Brooklyn Beckham and his fiance Nicola Peltz). While Romeo, Victoria, David, and Cruz all wore black masks, nine-year-old Harper Seven matched her mask to her dress made by the Victoria Beckham atelier team.

Gary Lineker

The BBC presenter and former England football international shared a selfie wearing a face mask on Instagram and wrote: “Great to see people respecting the social distancing and everyone good natured”.

Maya Jamma

British TV and radio presenter Maya Jamma posted a photo with a face mask while rehearsing. “Socially distanced rehearsals today”, she wrote.

Cara Delevingne

British model, actress, and singer Cara Delevingne promoted wearing a community face mask outdoors when she published a picture of herself with the hashtag #WearADamnMaskny for her 44.1 million followers on Instagram.