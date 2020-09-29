Christmas at Windsor? Queen Elizabeth Furious After Royal Household Staff Revolts, Report Claims

Queen Elizabeth faced a conflict with her staff, after they refused to self-isolate with the monarch at Sandringham, Norfolk, at the royal retreat for four weeks, The Sun reported, citing a source close to the royal family.
This means that the Queen might be forced to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 33 years.
"The Queen is furious... The staff said enough is enough. It is absolutely unprecedented", the source said. "Everybody wants to stay loyal but they feel they've been pushed too far by being made to isolate from their families for Christmas".
The "revolting" staff allegedly involves cleaners, laundry, and maintenance workers.
The source added that "discussions are taking place with the team on operational matters but it is too early to speculate on implications for Christmas".
Starting Monday, those who fail to follow the new coronavirus-related rules in England face a $1,200 fine, which increases to around $13,000 for repeat offenders. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has already said that the government won't "hesitate" to introduce harsher measures to curb the spread of the virus.
