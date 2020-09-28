Oh What a Tangled Webbe We Weave: Left-Wing Labour MP Charged With Harassing a Woman

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe has held her seat for just nine months. She took over over from MP Keith Vaz who clung on for three years through the 2017 general election after it was revealed he had unprotected sex with male prostitutes and offered to buy cocaine for them.

Left-wing Labour MP Claudia Webbe will stand trial in November on charges of harassing an unnamed "female" for more than 18 months.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced on Monday that it charged the Leicester East MP after an investigation by the London's Metropolitan Police.

"Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial," CPS spokeswoman Jenny Hopkins said. "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The offences allegedly took place between September 1 2018 and April 26 this year. The MP will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 11.

“I am innocent of any wrongdoing and look forward to proving this in court," Webbe insisted. "I will be vigorously defending myself against these claims."

Webbe, 55, was elected to to her seat just nine months ago, succeeding disgraced Labour MP Keith Vaz

She previoulsy served as a Labour councillor in the London Borough of Islington from 2010 to 2018, the home and parliamentary seat of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, of whom Webbe was a supporter. From 2016 to 2019 she was a member of Labour's National Executive Committee.

After Graduating from Leicester DeMontfort University, Webbe studied for a Master's Degree in Race and Ethnic Relations at London's Birkbeck college, before starting her political career as member of London mayor Ken Livingstone's campaign team in the 2000 and 2004 elections. She was later appointed his policy director and advisor on culture, sport and tourism.

Livingstone resigned from the Labour Party in 2018 after his 2016 suspension for "bringing the party into disrepute". That came after he told a BBC Radio programme on alleged antisemitism in the Labour: "When Hitler won his election in 1932 his policy then was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews".