Register
19:53 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    World cities. Brussels

    “Not My Government”: [Belgium’s] Flemish Nationalists Form a Protest Convoy, Rally in Brussels

    © Sputnik / Grigory Sisoev
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009271080590579-not-my-government-belgiums-flemish-nationalists-form-a-protest-convoy-rally-in-brussels/

    Activists with the right-wing “Flemish Interest” party drove their cars to the Belgian capital on Sunday in an effort to counter the formation of the country’s new federal cabinet.

    Small family sedans, monstrous pickup trucks, flashy sports cars and even buses with yellow-and-black Flemish lion flags were spotted all over Belgium over the weekend, as right-wing “Flemish Interest” activists launched what they describe as one of their biggest demonstrations in decades.

    Convoys from the country’s Flemish regions – over 5000 cars carrying more than 10,000 people according to organizers, arrived to an open-air parking lot in the suburb of the Belgian capital, where a rally was held.

    ​Belgium held its previous Federal Election on 26 May 2019, alongside European and regional elections, which led to negotiations to configure the federal executive branch of power, as well as regional governments - the Flemish, Walloon, French Community and German Community, and the Brussels government.

    Due to differences in voting outcomes in Wallonia, which favoured the left side of the political spectrum, and Flanders, which has shown overwhelming support for right-wing candidates, it became difficult for Belgians to form a new federal government.

    The situation led to a lengthy deadlock with a caretaker government, appointed in March of 2020 and headed by Sophie Wilmes in charge until its mandate de-facto ran out in the summer of 2020, but remaining in office until the deadlock is resolved.

    The next confidence vote is likely to be held in the coming days, most probably in the beginning of October, but Flemish nationalists oppose a coalition that may eventually take control of the government.

    The symbolism of the current Flemish nationalists’ protest is based on a musical metaphor, with the proposed cabinet being dubbed the “Vivaldi coalition” after Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four seasons” baroque concerti.

    According to the concept, the coalition’s “seasons” match the party colours of its potential participants – blue for liberals, representing winter, green for the Green party – for the spring, red for socialists and summer, and orange for Christian Democrats and the Flemish (CD&V) being the fall.

    “Flemish Interest”, which was not invited, is against this “classical setup”, calling it “anti-democratic and anti-Flemish”.

    “This is not working. It’s not the government we would like to have, this is not the government that people would like to have” – says “Flemish Interest” Brussels MP Dominiek Lootens-Stael. “So I think that it would be a better idea to have new elections, and in these elections let the people speak, let the people give their opinion”.

    Jolan Deschepper, a “Flemish Interest” municipal council member from the coastal city of Ostend who participated in the Brussels rally, says that the event was a success, and criticized other parties’ policies towards the Flemish community:

    "It was impressive", says Deschepper, adding that, "to a degree, it looked like the "Trump boat parade," apparently referring to a flotilla of heavily-flagged small power boats in a coastal waterway in the US. 

    Mortuary employees use disinfectant standing outside an elderly residence following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Management of the Corona Crisis in Belgium is Worse Than Elsewhere – Belgian Flemish MEP
    "Clearly," he suggested, "it’s a wake-up call for parties like CD&V, who said from the start that Flemish majority is a must, but now had lost all the sense of direction altogether and want to be part of the Vivaldi coalition.”

    “Flemish Interest” won 18.5% of the vote during the 2019 Federal Election, getting 23 seats in the country’s Chamber of Representatives, 17 seats more than the previous term, and becoming the second most powerful political force in the Chamber, after the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA).

    Together these two right-wing forces, whose campaigns were built on ideas of Flemish nationalism, received around half of the votes in Flanders. Despite similar political platforms, however, the two parties remain in opposition to each other.

    Tags:
    Flemish Nationalist Party, protest, rally, Brussels, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse