Song About Firebrand ex-Labour MP Dennis Skinner Tops Amazon Download Charts

Before losing his seat as part of the so-called crumbled Red Wall, Dennis Skinner was the longest-serving Labour MP in history. He is known for his left-wing politics and passionate addresses in and out of parliament.

A song about a former Labour MP has topped the Amazon download charts, coming ahead of Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, and even Bruce Springsteen.

Dennis Skinner, also known as 'the Beast of Bolsover', held the seat since 1970, until December 2019.

The track, 'Tony Skinner's Lad', by musician Robb Johnson, serves as a tribute to the socialist firebrand politician, who grew up in Derbyshire.

​On Friday evening the track remained at number one in the Amazon bestsellers, surpassing Magic by Kylie Minogue and Ghosts by Bruce Springsteen. It also reached 37 on Apple's iTunes chart and 19 in the Official Singles Download Chart.

Likely due to download sales accounting for only around 4.8% of the overall music market, the song was not featured in the Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The song includes Mr Skinner's speeches and quips in and out of parliament, and the lyrics from Johnson refer to his parents and Derbyshire origins, before his arrival in parliament 50 years ago.

Seeing Dennis Skinner trending because he is a legend is fantastic.



There's a campaign to get this charity single that features him into the charts, with the last day to download being tonight: https://t.co/kEGp2WvFZC



A better use of 99p than Labour Party membership right now.. — Tom Mayhew (@TomMayhew) September 24, 2020

Skinner, who is a supporter of Brexit and opposed his party's decision to campaign for a second referendum, underwent hip surgery before the overnight count in his Bolsover, where he lost his seat to conservative MP Mark Fletcher.

Skinner is famous for his scathing attacks in Parliament, his ceremonial heckling of the Black Rod ceremony, and his dedication to left-wing and trade union politics - one of the few MPs to nominate Jeremy Corbyn for the 2015 Labour leadership election.