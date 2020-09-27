Register
15:20 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commissioner of City of London Police Ian Dyson, left, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick lay a wreath at the 7 July Memorial in Hyde Park, London, Tuesday July 7, 2020, on the 15th anniversary of the attack on the capital

    Violence Against Police in UK 'Getting Worse' as Force Honours Officers Killed on Duty

    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/05/1079820595_0:318:3077:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_25dc4561d7897ff68b444948c521fda5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009271080586951-violence-against-police-in-uk-getting-worse-as-force-honours-officers-killed-on-duty/

    As anti-police sentiment appears to rise in the United Kingdom, the force looks to memorialise those who have fallen in the line of duty and appeal to the "silent majority" who support law enforcement measures.

    The chair of the UK's Police Federation has said that violence against law enforcement officers has increased in recent years, following the deaths of a Camden police officer.

    "What we've seen over the past few years is the level of violence which has increased. In the 'old days', if somebody wanted to escape arrest they'd assault a police officer and off they'd run", said John Apter while speaking to Sky News on Sunday.

    "But now we seem to have people who will assault a police officer and then kick them when they are down and then kick them again".

    Apter, who heads the organisation representing 12,000 rank and file officers in England and Wales, said that law enforcement is now monitoring violence against police officers much better "but we are a more violent society without a shadow of a doubt and my colleagues are on the frontline of that and unfortunately facing some of that violence".

    He added that policing in the "not too distant past" has been "vilified by some politicians" but the force is "in a better place now".

    "Policing is an incredibly difficult job. We are damned if we do and damned if we don't sometimes and those [negative] narratives, whether it's media, politicians or whoever, they play out on the street", Apter said continued saying that police officers have to face "a level of anger out on the street which sometimes turns to violence".

    "I accept we won't always get things right but when you compare us to policing in other parts of the world the public are getting a good deal with their police. We are the best police service in the world".

    Mr Apter claimed that there is a "silent majority" who support for the police, citing a survey during the coronavirus crisis, which found that 90% of the public back the current policing style.

    ​The interview comes on National Police Memorial Day, on which a remembrance service is planned to honour officers who have lost their lives while on duty is planned.

    It will be held online for the first time in its 17-year history amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, with the Prince of Wales leading the ceremony.

    ​Among those who will be honoured is Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed by a handcuffed suspect near Croydon Custody Centre in south London on Friday.

    In August last year, PC Andrew Harper lost his life while responding to a burglary report in Berkshire becoming the first officer to be killed while on duty since March 2017 when PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood during the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

    Office for National Statistics (ONS) data appears to corroborate the claim by the federation chief, 10,399 alleged assaults that caused injuries against officers taking place last year, a 32% increase from 7,903 in 2015 - 16.

    A total of 20,578 assaults on front line officers who did not receive injuries were also reported.

    All recorded assaults against officers have jumped 18% in the 12 months to March 2019 when compared to the previous year.

    This comes amid a backdrop of demands from anti-racist organisations in the UK to see the police defunded or abolished, following a series of deaths of black people and alleged brutality at the hands of law enforcement in the US and in Britain.

    Related:

    Protesters, Officers Injured in London as Police Responds to Mass Anti-Lockdown Protest
    Israeli Police Call For Adherence to COVID-19 Safety Rules As Thousands Protest Against Government
    Biden Promises Police Reform, National Commission to Oversee Law Enforcement Action
    Tags:
    assault, Metropolitan Police, UK Metropolitan Police, United Kingdom, law enforcement, assault, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse