27 September 2020
    Britain's Prince Harry kisses and greets his father Prince Charles as they arrive separately at Fishmongers' Hall in the City of London for a coral reef health and resilience meeting on Wednesday, 14 February 2018, with speeches and a reception with delegates.

    Prince Charles Doles Out More Than $7M On Sons Over Past Year

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    by
    When Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife of two years, Meghan, stepped down from their senior royal duties and moved to Los Angeles to live a “financially independent” life this year, his father was still reportedly eager to provide them with some funds. He was no less generous when they were still living in the UK.

    Prince Charles spent up to £5.6 million ($7.1 million) last year to support his two grown-up sons, Princes William and Harry, as well as their wives, the annual review from Clarence House, Prince Charles's official London residence, revealed.

    It is not clear how much of this went to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the review has not provided a breakdown on the expenses.

    “The majority of staff and official and charitable work, including the official offices of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are paid for from His Royal Highness’s private income from the Duchy of Cornwall,” the report says.

    The numbers have been calculated for a period from April 2019 to the end of March 2020, when the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic started in the United Kingdom. The amount is 11% higher than the year before.

    Britain's Prince Charles, talks with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Commonwealth Service with other members of the Royal family at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Richard Pohle
    Meanwhile, Prince Charles’s own “non-official expenditures” for the same period also increased by £45,000, reaching £3.2 million ($4 million) last year. Queen Elizabeth’s son reportedly spends this money on personal assistants, chefs, farmers and other stuff.  His official Duchy of Cornwall income is estimated to be £22.2 million ($28 million) annually.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plant flowers and forget-me-nots during a visit to the Assistance League Los Angeles' Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 31, 2020
    © REUTERS / MATT SAYLES
    When the Sussexes resigned their royal duties this year to move to the United States, it was rumoured that Prince Charles would cover part of their security expenses, after US President Donald Trump made it clear that his government had no intention to shell out for their protection in America. A spokeswoman for the couple later said that they were not even considering funding from the US government and would pay for their security out of their own pocket – but with a little help from Prince Charles.

    The couple have also recently repaid £2.4 million ($3 million) for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, which was supposed to be their home in the United Kingdom. However, in January, the Sussexes announced that they would step down from their senior royal positions to live a “financially independent” life between the United Kingdom and North America.

    Tags: Donald Trump, United States, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, United Kingdom
