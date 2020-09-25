Register
13:17 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flowers are laid down outside the custody centre where a British police officer has been shot dead in Croydon, south London.

    The Thin Blue Line: Croydon Victim Joins Long List of Murdered British Police Officers

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080568349_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_86b078d6a6bfa2c82b02e2a5a6b03b62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009251080571353-the-thin-blue-line-croydon-victim-joins-long-list-of-murdered-british-police-officers-/

    At 2.15am on Friday 25 September a police officer was shot dead by a man inside a custody centre in Croydon, south London. Police officers across Britain have reacted with anger and sadness to the latest death in uniform.

    A 23-year-old man has been taken into custody after a police officer was shot and killed in a south London police station.

    More than 4,000 police officers have been killed since 1792 and since 1945 more than 250 have been shot.

    The latest victim - who has not yet been identified - joins an illustrious list of officers who died in high profile cases.

    ​PC Andrew Harper - 2019

    In August 2019 PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after being dragged by a car for a mile down a country lane in Berkshire, west of London, as he tried to stop a gang of teenagers stealing a quad bike.

    ​Henry Long, 19, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were convicted of manslaughter, rather than murder. Long was jailed for 16 years and the other two for 13 years each.  

    PC Harper’s incensed widow, Lissie, wrote to the prime minister claiming “justice is a joke” and has campaigned for life sentences for those who kill police officers and other emergency workers.

    PC Keith Palmer - 2017

    On 22 March 2017 Khalid Masood, 52, drove a rented car into pedestrians  on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing PC Keith Palmer, who was guarding the Houses of Parliament.

    PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death at the Palace of Westminster by Khalid Masood
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death at the Palace of Westminster by Khalid Masood

    Masood, an Islamic extremist, was then shot dead by another police officer.

    Earlier this year it was reported that PC Palmer’s widow Michelle was suing the Metropolitan Police for failing to protect him.

    She claims PC Palmer would still be alive if armed officers had stationed with him at the Carriage Gates, rather than having to run 80 yards from where they were positioned, while he was being attacked.

    PC Fiona Bone and PC Nicola Hughes - 2012

    In September 2012 Dale Cregan, a notorious Manchester criminal was on the run after killing two gangland rivals - Mark Short and his father David.

    ​Cregan - who had lost an eye during a fight in Thailand - was holed up at a house in the village of Mottram in Longendale with a Glock pistol and a cache of Serbian hand grenades.

    Cregan made a bogus 999 call, claiming there had been a burglary, and when PC Fiona Bone, 32, and PC Nicola Hughes, 23, turned up at the house he fired 32 shots and hurled a grenade, killing both, before fleeing.

    Then prime minister David Cameron described it as a "despicable act of pure evil."

    Cregan, 29, was later caught and jailed for life without the possibility of parole.

    PC Sharon Beshenivsky - 2005

    In November 2005 PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, and her partner, PC Teresa Milburn, responded to reports of a robbery taking place at a travel agency in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

    ​PC Beshenivsky, who had three children and had only been an officer for nine months, was shot in the chest by one of the robbers and died instantly. PC Milburn was also shot but survived.

    Four men - Mustaf Jama, Yusuf Jama, Muzzaker Shah and Faisal Razzaq - were jailed for life for her murder while Hassan Razzaq was given 20 years for manslaughter.

    Earlier this year the alleged mastermind behind the robbery Piran Ditta Khan, 71, was arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan. He is facing extradition to the UK. 

    DC Stephen Oake - 2003

    In January 2003 Detective Constable Stephen Oake, 40, the son of a retired chief constable, was stabbed to death during an anti-terrorist raid in Crumpsall, Manchester.

    His Algerian killer, Kamel Bourgass, was jailed for life in June 2004.

    Bourgass, who was said to be an agent of al-Qaeda, was said to have been involved in a conspiracy to poison hundreds with ricin, a toxin which can be distilled from castor oil beans.  

    DC Jim Morrison - 1991

    Detective Constable Jim Morrison, 26, was off duty on 13 December 1991 when he spotted a man stealing a handbag and running away in the West End of London.

    ​He chased the thief, who stabbed him outside the Indian High Commission in Aldwych before running off.

    The murder remains unsolved. The suspect was in his late 20s and believed to be from the Maghreb region of Africa.

    PC Keith Blakelock - 1985

    In the 1980s there were several violent riots in Britain’s inner cities by mobs of mainly Afro-Caribbean youths angered by police brutality.

    In September 1985 riots broke out in Brixton, south London, after a black woman was accidentally shot dead by police. A week later, on 6 October, more disorder broke out in north London after Cynthia Jarrett died of a heart attack during a police search of her home.

    ​The rioting was at its worst on the notorious Broadwater Farm estate and when PC Keith Blakelock fell, he was hacked to death with machetes and knives.

    Three men - including Winston Silcott - were convicted of his murder but later cleared on appeal.

    In 2014 another man, Nicky Jacobs, 45, was found not guilty of PC Blakelock’s murder, which remains unsolved.

    WPC Yvonne Fletcher - 1984

    Yvonne Fletcher, 25, was on duty in St James’s Square in central London on 17 April 1984 when she was shot by a Sterling sub-machine gun fired from a window of the Libyan People’s Bureau, the de facto embassy.

    The gunman is believed to have been aiming at crowds of Libyan dissidents who were protesting against the regime of General Muammar Gaddafi and accidentally struck WPC Fletcher, who was among officers keeping the demonstration under control.

    The shooting led to a huge diplomatic incident between Britain and Libya.

    The embassy was besieged for nine days but eventually all those inside - who were covered by diplomatic immunity - were evacuated and sent back to Libya.

    WPC Fletcher’s killer has never been identified but one of the prime suspects,  Abdulqadir al-Baghdadi, was found dead at his home in Tripoli after the fall of Gaddafi in 2011.

    DC John Fordham - 1984

    On 26 January 1984 Detective Constable John Fordham was carrying out surveillance on Kenny Noye, who was suspected of being involved in the £26 million Brink’s Mat robbery which had taken place near Heathrow airport two months earlier.

    Noye confronted DC Fordham, who was in plain clothes, in his garden and stabbed him to death.

    Noye was acquitted on the grounds of self-defence but in 1996 he stabbed to death motorist Stephen Cameron in a road rage incident on the M25 motorway. He fled to Spain, was caught, extradited back to England and jailed for life.

    Noye, now 73, was released from prison last year.

    Kenneth Howorth - 1981

    In the early 1980s the Provisional IRA was embarked on a bombing campaign in London.

    On 26 October 1981 a booby-trapped bomb was discovered in the toilet of a Wimpy burger restaurant in Oxford Street, central London.

    Kenneth Howorth, 49, who had been in the army for 23 years, was employed by the Metropolitan Police as a bomb disposal officer.

    He was killed when the device exploded as he tried to deactivate it.

    PC Stephen Tibble - 1975

    Stephen Tibble, who was only 21, was off-duty when he spotted a man being chased by police officers in Hammersmith, west London in February 1975.

    He got off his motorbike and spreadeagled himself in a bid to block the suspect, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

    The suspect turned out to be Liam Quinn, a California-born member of the Provisional IRA who was wanted in connection with bombings in the capital.

    Quinn fled to the US but was extradited to England in 1988 and served 11 years of a life sentence before being freed under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

    DS Christopher Head, DC David Wombwell and PC Geoffrey Fox - 1966

    On 12 August 1966 - a few days after England won the World Cup Final - three police officers were shot dead by a gang of criminals in a street in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, only yards from Wormwood Scrubs prison.

    John Duddy, Jack Witney and Harry Roberts were jailed for life for the murders of Detective Sergeant Christopher Head, Detective Constable David Wombwell and PC Geoffrey Fox.

    Duddy died in prison in 1981. Witney was released but killed by his flatmate in 1999, while Roberts, then 78, was only released in 2014, after serving 48 years behind bars.

    PC Sidney Miles - 1952

    On 2 November 1952 Derek Bentley, 19, and Christopher Craig, 16, were burgling a warehouse in Croydon, south London, when neighbours alerted the police.

    When PC Sidney Miles confronted the pair on the roof of the warehouse Bentley uttered the immortal words: “Let him have it.”

    ​Craig fired his gun, killing PC Miles. The prosecutors claimed the ambiguous phrase was an exhortation for Craig to shoot.

    Craig was convicted of murder but because of his age spent only 10 years in prison and was released in 1963.

    Bentley, on the other hand, was executed in January 1953.

    More than 40 years after his death he was granted a royal pardon after a long campaign by his family and other supporters.

    Sgt Charles Tucker, PC Robert Bentley and PC Walter Choat - 1911

    In the winter of 1910/1911 a gang of Latvian revolutionaries caused chaos on the streets of east London.

    After a robbery in Houndsditch on 17 December 1910 one of the gang, George Gardstein, shot dead  Sergeant Charles Tucker, PC Walter Choat and PC Robert Bentley.

    The Metropolitan Police launched a manhunt for the killers and eventually tracked them down to a terraced house in Sidney Street.

    On 3 January 1911 the heavily armed revolutionaries got involved in a firefight with the police. The then Home Secretary, Winston Churchill, even turned up at the scene.

    Eventually the house caught fire and the gang, refusing to come out, burned to death.

    Tags:
    Winston Churchill, Metropolitan Police, murder, police, Croydon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse