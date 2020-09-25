UK Officer Shot Dead at South London Police Station

London police say that an officer was shot by a man who was being detained at a custody centre in Croydon, South London. The officer was taken to hospital where he succumed to his wounds.
"This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances," London police chief Cressida Dick said.
One of our police officers has sadly died after being shot by a man who was being detained in police custody in early this morning in Croydon.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 25, 2020
Officers are in the process of informing members of the officer’s family.https://t.co/cJryos3UQN
The perpetrator was detained at the scene and was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in a critical condition.
However, police clarified that law enforcement officers did not open fire. It is believed that the man turned the gun on himself. A murder investigation is currently ongoing, police have said in a statement.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them," the London police chief added.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was shocked by the killing: "This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe".
