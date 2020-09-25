Register
07:11 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a PM's statement session on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the House of Commons, in London, 22 September 2020.

    Tory MPs Back Rebel Bid to Grant Parliament Final Scrutiny of COVID-19 Restrictions

    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (169)
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080539980_0:215:3072:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_c5272eb49c24a3e722b52708b84087e2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009251080566648-tory-mps-back-rebel-bid-to-grant-parliament-final-scrutiny-of-covid-19-restrictions/

    Earlier, senior Tory MPs were reported to be eyeing legislation that would prevent Boris Johnson from pursuing future COVID-19 restrictions in the UK without parliament having the final say.

    At least 42 Conservative MPs are said to have expressed support for an amendment tabled by the 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, to force UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put all future coronavirus lockdown measures to a vote of parliament, writes The Telegraph.

    The amendment requires Downing Street to grant Parliament a vote on any coronavirus powers affecting all of England or the UK "as far as is practicable".

    The Tory backbenchers are believed to have thus aligned themselves with a swelling number of rebel forces to demand a Parliament vote "as soon as reasonably practicable" on the new powers that would allow MPs scrutiny of COVID-19 restrictions before they are given the go-ahead.

    Among Tory MPs backing the measure are said to be 1922 officers Sir Graham Brady, Sir Charles Walker, Bob Blackman, Pauline Latham, Karl McCartney, Dame Cheryl Gillan and Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown.

    The amendment has also reportedly been signed by former ministers such as David Davis, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Sir John Redwood, Damian Green, Tim Loughton and David Jones, as well as Sir Bernard Jenkin and Sir Bob Neill.

    The suggested list of supporters also features John Cryer, the chairman of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Harriet Harman, a former acting Labour leader, as well as senior MPs from the Democratic Unionist Party.

    According to the outlet, MPs anticipate that the amendment might be put to a vote next Wednesday when the Government, by law, asks Parliament to approve its powers, as it does every six months.

    The growing backing for the amendment was hailed by the 1922 Committee chairman.

    "I am delighted the amendment has been tabled with such strong support from both sides of the House of Commons. I hope this will help to persuade Mr. Speaker that this issue of such importance to the House of Commons that the amendment should be accepted on Wednesday," Sir Graham Brady was quoted by the publication as saying.

    An ex-Brexit minister who helped organise the amendment, Steve Baker, was quoted as saying:

    "This shows just how necessary it is for the Government to offer a compromise to deliver Parliament votes before we have future infringement of people's liberty."

    David Davis underscored that it would be wise for the Government to give the “rebels” what they “are after”.

    “It is a very unwise Conservative government that lets rebellion led by any chairman of the 1922 Committee go the distance," said Davis.

    The current move by Tory backbenchers is seen as a sign of growing support for the rebels, who are currently just one MP short of overturning the Government's working majority of 85, writes the outlet, emphasising that this takes into account Sinn Fein MPs who do not vote, the Speaker and the deputy Speaker.

    There is, however, no certainty that the amendment will be chosen by Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, as on Wednesday the vote is on a statutory motion, with the rebels hoping that it will be adopted by the Government.

    ‘Parliamentary Lock’ on Restrictions

    Earlier, The Telegraph had reported that senior Tories were gearing up to take measures that would prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from imposing pandemic-related limits on people's freedoms without scrutiny by ensuring that Parliament be granted the final say on new lockdown measures.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    As the MPs were set to vote on "the renewal of temporary provisions" of lockdown measures under the Coronavirus Act 2020, Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, had been reported as hoping to use the opportunity to amend the legislation, so as to effectively impose a “Parliamentary lock” on any future restrictions.

    "In March, Parliament gave the Government sweeping emergency powers at a time when Parliament was about to go into recess and there was realistic concern that NHS care capacity might be overwhelmed by Covid-19. We now know that the NHS coped well with the challenge of the virus and Parliament has been sitting largely since April. There is now no justification for ministers ruling by emergency powers without reference to normal democratic processes,” Sir Graham Brady was cited as saying.

    In the wake of the developments, a Number 10 spokesman was cited by the outlet as saying:

    "We understand MPs and their constituents will be concerned about coronavirus – that is why we continue to work closely with MPs to ensure they are able to hold the Government to account."

    New COVID-19 Restrictions

    As the UK has been witnessing a resurgence in cases of the coronavirus disease, with infection rates rising in late August to top averages recorded since early May, the government introduced new coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions.

    "I want to stress that this is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March. We're not issuing a general instruction to stay at home. We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open because nothing is more important than the education, health and well-being of our young people", said Boris Johnson.

    The Prime Minister added that schools will be open and restaurants will switch to table service only. All staff in retail and taxis should wear masks, with businesses fined for violations. In England, a 10:00 p.m. closing time for pubs and restaurants has been introduced.

    Citizens were also told to return to working from home if possible, in order to contain a likely second COVID-19 wave.

    There is no fixed end time for the measures, which, according to Johnson, could last up to six months.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (169)

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Stops Short of Imposing Lockdown as He Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions For England
    Boris Johnson Admits ‘Second COVID-19 Wave is Coming In’, Says Lockdown is ‘Last Thing Anyone Wants’
    Johnson to Tell Brits to Return to Home Working, Add New Limitations Amid COVID-19 Surge – Report
    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Unveils New Measures to Support Jobs, Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Tags:
    lockdown, Sir Graham Brady, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse