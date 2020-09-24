Register
18:27 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Doctor Who Examined Assange In Ecuadorian Embassy 'Severely Disturbed' Over His Deterioration

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080562637_0:0:1601:900_1200x675_80_0_0_92ea169281bdcfcbc55c89cd45f5766b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009241080562615-us-doctor-who-examined-assange-in-ecuadorian-embassy-severely-disturbed-over-his-deterioration/

    The government has argued that the WikiLeaks publisher isn't at high risk of suicide should he be extradited to the US where he would face a trial on espionage charges related to his role in publishing classified documents pertaining to diplomacy, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the treatment of detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

    Dr Sondra Crosby, a medical doctor from the US who treated Julian Assange whilst he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy with asylum, told the Old Bailey on Thursday afternoon that Mr Assange described symptoms of depression and PTSD when she saw him in October 2017.

    US doctor was "very disturbed" about Mr Assange's deterioration in the Ecuadorian Embassy

    During her second visit she observed that Mr Assange's mental state was "declining and [he] was describing more and more symptoms" of depression, sleep disturbance, low mood, inability to concentrate, and nightmares. In February 2018 the WikiLeaks publisher first described "his thoughts of suicide" to her, the doctor explained, noting that he was spending "quite a lot of time on how he had been thinking about this". Dr Crosby said that Mr Assange reported binge watching the suicide of Bosnian-Croat Slobodan Praljak who took his own life using cyanide on TV, in court, following the affirmation of his sentence for war crimes.

    Dr Crosby was "alarmed" and "very disturbed" with Mr Assange's apparent obsession with Mr Praljak's suicide.

    ​The doctor, who is also an expert in psychological effects of torture, then noted that when she saw him again in February 2019 Mr Assange "had markedly deteriorated" both physically and mentally and that she was "very concerned about a very advanced tooth infection" causing him "excruciating pain" on a daily basis and which was requiring him to take narcotics. She also noted that Mr Assange was too frightened of the consequences of seeking support outside the embassy and that his thoughts of suicide had increased.

    Mr Assange was "severely depressed" in Belmarsh 

    Dr Crosby said that when she visited the award-winning journalist in October 2019, this time in Belmarsh prison, "he appeared to me to be severely depressed" and talked about thinking of suicide hundreds of times a day. She said Mr Assange had markedly changed in affect and appearance, couldn’t remember names and things and had an inability to write letters.

    She also noted that Mr Assange told her "he was not revealing the full extent" of his depression and suicide plans to prison officials and doctors. Dr Crosby said that was something she commonly sees in prisoners because they fear that "if they reveal their plans or extent of suicidal ideation" they may be put under more surveillance or even put into isolation "which would be worse" and they want to avoid that. She added that there is also sometimes an issue with trust between inmates and the doctors available in the prisons.

    Mr Assange talked about suicide to Dr Crosby and told her that he had hidden two implements away, that were subsequently confiscated, and he talked “as though he was essentially dead” and seemed to be in “very dire straights”. One thing which appeared to help was his access to the Samaritans - an anonymous suicide hotline - that he could access to a daily basis.

    “I think Mr Assange is at very high risk of completing a suicide if he were to be extradited” Dr Crosby said, in response to a question from Edward Fitzgerald QC for the defence.  She added that she believes that "incarceration in the US is a risk factor for injuries and I worry that he would be at increased risk for fractures”, due to his weak bones which are consistent with brittle bone disease.

    © Sputnik . Screenshot
    Assange is at 'Very High Risk of Suicide' Should Extradition Occur, Neuropsychiatrist Tells Court
    Prosecution questions relevance of doctor's assessments of Mr Assange

    James Lewis QC, for the prosecution, asked the doctor if it was fair to say that she is "fairly sympathetic to his cause"?

    The doctor responded "No, that would not be fair to say at all."

    "You talk about him being confined to the embassy when in fact it was his own decision to breach his bail conditions" Mr Lewis said to the doctor, asking why she used such language in her report.

    Dr Crosby said that she thought that is "a complicated question and based on his psychological state I would say it is debatable". The psychologist likened it to someone feeling like they were chased into a room by someone with an axe and not coming out. 

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Julian Assange is on the 'High-Functioning' End of the Autism Spectrum, Expert Tells Old Bailey

    In response to a further question about whether all of Mr Assange's physical health concerns had been addressed the doctor noted that whilst much has been done his  osteoporosis has not been fully evaluated in her opinion.

    "You know there have been a number of very experienced psychiatrists giving evidence in this court" Mr Lewis said to Dr Crosby, adding that all of them have had "much more recent" contact that her.

    She agreed saying "Yes, my last contact was in Jan 2020. I have not had recent contact with him since".

    "Are you saying that your opinion on mental health should be preferred over theirs?", Mr Lewis asked.

    "I have never said that", Dr Crosby responded.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Assange is a 'Resilient Man' Who Isn't at Risk of Suicide If Extradited, Government Expert Says
    The cross-examination ended with Mr Lewis asking Dr Crosby about her reliance on the report by UN torture expert Nils Melzer.

    Dr Crosby said that she ignored the political assessments as not relevant and only relied upon the testimony of the "two highly qualified medical experts"  who found that Mr Assange suffered from the effects of psychological trauma and was in poor health which was the same conclusion I came across.

    Mr Lewis asked Mr Crosby if she was aware that no one ever extradited from the UK to the US has ever committed suicide. She responded that she's not an expert in extradition or statistics of extradition from the UK.

    Related:

    Assange is at 'Very High Risk of Suicide' Should Extradition Occur, Neuropsychiatrist Tells Court
    Julian Assange is on the 'High-Functioning' End of the Autism Spectrum, Expert Tells Old Bailey
    Assange's Partner Says He is Being Stripped Naked & X-Rayed, Transported in 'Vertical Coffin' Daily
    Assange's Removal From Embassy Was Coordinated on 'Direct Orders From the US President', Court Told
    'Harm Minimisation': Assange Meticulously Redacted Docs Before Publication, Defence Witness Says
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse