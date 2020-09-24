Last Blast: Brits Pub Crawling Ahead of New COVID-19 Curfew - Photos

Britons enjoyed what could be their last night out in 2020 before pubs and bars are required to comply with a new 10 p.m. curfew imposed in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
While Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed businesses to stay open in a "COVID-compliant way", all pubs, bars and restaurants should operate as "table-service only" except for take-aways.
I went out to have a drink in a #pub after 10 pm for the last time for months, possibly even till March. I hope others did too. The curfew is crass & without scientific justification yet will harm many small independent #pubs, which have been operating safely. #SupportOurPubs pic.twitter.com/EZkUePiujX— Greg Mulholland, The Pub Champion (@ThePubChampion) September 23, 2020
Netizens shared photos on social media of their last time in pub after 10 pm.
Do you think the 10pm curfew is going to work? 👇 pic.twitter.com/dB0V3YvnD8— Cambridgeshire Live (@Cambslive) September 23, 2020
Last blast in Soho before 10pm curfew ! pic.twitter.com/2cluIEaDKM— Mitzi ❤️ (@stu_mitzi) September 23, 2020
On 22 September, PM Johnson tightened coronavirus-related restrictions to stem an uptick in cases. He clarified that the new restrictions did not imply a full total lockdown, ordering pubs, bars, and restaurants to close early and advising people go back to working from home.
UK Chief medical officer Chris Whitty and UK Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance warned earlier that the country could face a daily increase of up to 50,000 cases and 200 deaths by mid-October if the government's response remains as it is. The Johnson government revealed that the number of cases in the UK was currently doubling every seven days.
