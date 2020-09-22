Register
10:40 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People sit in a park, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, 14 September 2020

    UK Police Line Swamped With Complaints About Coronavirus ‘Rule of Six’ Violations, Media Says

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Early last week, UK Policing Minister Kit Malthouse called on Brits to report their neighbours to the police if they see them violating the government’s ban on social gatherings of more than six people.

    The Times has cited unnamed sources as saying that the UK police non-emergency reporting line 101 is swamped with complaints over people breaking "the rule of six" related to containing the COVID-19.

    According to the sources, police forces had to put more staff on their phone lines due to a drastic rise in the volume of calls. 

    The insiders claimed that lots of people were only reporting minor rule violations or calling just because of grudge against their neighbours. 

    “There are discussions about how the 101 system can cope, and whether increased resources need to be looked at across the board. We don't want a situation where people calling about COVID-19 breaches are blocking others from getting through about other, serious crimes,” one of the sources noted.

    The developments come after UK Policing Minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC last Monday that members of the public should “absolutely” call the police if they saw groups of more than six in a house next door.

    “Police officers will have to assess the situation in front of them but in the end we all have to recognise that we have an individual duty towards our collective health,” Malthouse pointed out.

    He was echoed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, who said in an interview with Sky News last week that even though she is “rarely at home”, she would “quite frankly call the police” if she sees something that she said “was inappropriate”.  

    “It's not dobbing in neighbours, it's all about us taking personal responsibility”, Patel underlined.

    Johnson Announces ‘Rule of Six’ COVID-19 Restriction

    The Home Secretary spoke after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed earlier this month that “the rule of six” restriction will be introduced in England as of 14 September as the country had recorded a further 2,659 coronavirus cases over 24 hours and another eight deaths at the time.

    He explained that the new measure, which will replace current guidance allowing gatherings of up to 30 people, means that two households cannot meet if they make a group bigger than six.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK Facing Real Challenges With COVID-19 Testing Capacity, Minister Admits
    Those who break the rules can be fined £100 ($128), and penalties will double for every further such offence up to a maximum of £3,200 ($4,116).

    The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK currently stands at 394,261 with 41,777 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest situation report.

    Related:

    Live Updates: COVID-19 Measures Reimposed in England as UK Cases Jump Over 2,400 for 4th Day in Row
    Keir Starmer: UK Government Ignores Problem With COVID-19 Testing
    Fresh YouGov Poll Reveals European Citizens View UK’s COVID-19 Response Negatively
    AstraZeneca Resumes COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in UK After OK From Health Regulators
    Tags:
    police, restrictions, rule, coronavirus, COVID-19, Priti Patel, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse