Heated Debate: Watch Sky News Presenter Interrupt Interview On Air After Fire Alarm Goes Off

Sky News was forced to suspend its broadcast in the middle of an interview after a fire alarm was sounded on Monday.
Presenter Anna Botting had to cut short her interviewee, political correspondent Jon Craig at around 11.15 pm.
"Jon Craig, I do apologise, I have to butt in. There is a fire alarm in the area that controls our programming. We'll be back shortly," Botting said.
The broadcaster resumed its work at midnight after airing a pre-recorded documentary about a British conman, Mark Acklom.
Botting tweeted about the development and apologised to the guests she didn't have the chance to interview.
It is unclear whether there was an actual fire in the building, or this was a false alarm.
All comments
Show new comments (0)