Toilet Paper Frenzy 2.0? Brits Post Photos of Empty Supermarket Shelves Amid Fears of 2nd Lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil Tuesday a new, stricter set of anti-coronavirus measures that will reportedly oblige UK citizens to work from home if possible.

Brits have taken to social media to complain about "panic-buying" in local supermarkets and shops as the UK is bracing for new coronavirus-related restrictions, raising fears of a second lockdown.

Several Twitter users have shared photos of empty shelves in supermarkets, revealing that supplies of key items such as toilet paper are being noticeably depleted.

While it is impossible to determine whether the photos published by the users are up-to-date and authentic, some Twitterians have wondered about a potential repetition of the March scenario, before the lockdown was introduced, when hoarders began to uncontrollably buy domestic items to prepare for the quarantine.

According to the Mirror, head of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium Andrew Opie called on Brits to "be considerate and shop for food as they would usually during this difficult time".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures that will reportedly enforce social distancing, mask-wearing in public places, and early closing hours for pubs and restaurants. The measures come amid a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases that has been reported since late August.