Netizens Enraged After Piers Morgan Says Christmas Should Be Cancelled Over Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The development comes as the United Kingdom has recently seen a drastic increase in coronavirus cases. 3,899 new infections were reported on 20 September and 18 people died from the disease. England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty previously warned that Britain is “at a critical point" in the pandemic.

Piers Morgan, host of Good Morning Britain show, drew the ire of the public after he said that Christmas celebrations should be cancelled in light of spike in coronavirus cases. Morgan’s statement came in response to reports in UK media, which say that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering lifting the rule of six (safety measure, which prohibits gatherings of more than six people indoors and outdoors) on Christmas Day.

Morgan, who has been very critical of the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, lambasted the proposal and told viewers that Christmas celebrations should be cancelled in order to curb the spread of the disease.

"This virus has not got any less virulent, it doesn’t understand rule of six or Boris’ idea of having Christmas Day off as if somehow we can all amass on Christmas Day and then go back to the rules. As if the virus is going, 'Oh okay, I’ll leave you alone on Christmas Day'. If we miss Christmas Day as a country, if that’s what we have to do, we have to do it. This is our war. People have to be realistic about that", TV host said.

Morgan’s proposal has left people enraged. Social media users made it clear that they are ready to breach safety rules and celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

I wont apologise for ignoring any restrictions in place on Christmas day. I live with my partner & daughter. My elderly mum lives alone. My brother died in 2014 so Christmas is a struggle. She WILL be coming to my house to spend the day with family. Anything else isnt an option — Tina Cooney (@TinaTpl) September 20, 2020

Let’s be honest, who’s really going to stay away from their families on Christmas Day? — Scott Goodwin (@scottRG_89) September 20, 2020

​Others noted that in current circumstances people need hope and stressed that they already have spent months without seeing their relatives and friends.

Man you are such a negative person lately, wtf has happened to you?



People want to see their families, I have a grandmother that could die and I haven't seen her in months, we get it! Covid is bad.



But if we can't even see people at Christmas, wtf are we doing here.. — Fiery but mostly peaceful Jeff 🔥 (@realJeff45) September 20, 2020

Piers, we must have a focus, a light at the end of this tunnel which isn’t a speeding train coming towards us. People need light and if Christmas is that light then for Christ’s sake let’s look towards it with some hope. — Abi Roberts (@abiroberts) September 21, 2020

​Some users said that the proposed measure is actually safe and won’t result in new infections and that the only way to get out of pandemic is through herd immunity.

It actually does make sense.



If a family that's been indoors for 14 days during a lock down without any issues goes to another families residence for 1 day after they have also been in for 14 days without issue then the chances of either family spreading corona is ? — Matt Hammond (@Gynx85) September 20, 2020

We need to get immunity all money on a vaccine is a way to fail it needs to be allowed to go around and then pass sadly some will die but like with flu we do not lock away the whole nation — Dan (@brfcdan90) September 20, 2020

​Others however criticized British authorities for the inconsistent policy on the coronavirus outbreak.

It doesn't make any sense, whos going to follow the ruleof6 now, and forget it christmas day, then go back to it on boxing day, the govt want people to take it seriously then does this ,may aswell ask the elves what they suggest x — Belinda Woodman (@belinda_woodman) September 20, 2020

If this is true it just makes a mockery of any restrictions that will be brought in...we can't break the rules but we can be given permission to break the rules for one day by a man that has spent most of the year telling us not to break the rules.... 🙄 — Clare Jenkins (@tochiemummy) September 20, 2020

​Still others agreed with Morgan’s proposal to cancel Christmas celebrations and said people who don’t take the pandemic seriously should be isolated.

I don't see how people don't realize this. It's absolutely common sense to me. I think in 80 to 90 percent of cases, it's not worth the risk of contracting COVID-19 yourself and being a vector that spreads it to others. — Jamie Corkhill (@eithermonad) September 20, 2020

I say let all those who don't care about covid live amongst themselves in a gated community and let the rest take preventative action. — Mr Wingless (@MWingless) September 20, 2020

​The development comes as Britain and other European countries have recently seen a spike in coronavirus cases. The coronavirus’ R rate in Britan (the average number of people an infected person will pass the disease on to) has jumped to 1.4. Government scientific adviser Peter Openshaw warned the public that the United Kingdom will go into a "hard lockdown" if Brits don’t get a grip.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care urged the public to follow safety rules, which the government recently introduced to stop the spread the disease, or they get tougher. Authorities in England introduced a 10,000 pound fine ($12,854) for those, who fail to self-isolate when testing positive or were in close contact with an individual who tested positive.