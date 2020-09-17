UK Health Secretary Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions in Several English Towns

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new coronavirus restrictions on entertainment venues in England's north-east.
The measures include a 10 pm curfew for hospitality businesses, including pubs whose license is usually until 11 pm, and a ban on people from different households socialising. The restrictions will be put in place on Friday, the minister added.
"From tomorrow, in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham, residents should not socialise with other people outside their own households or support bubble," Hancock said.
According to him, hospitality for food and drink in these areas will be restricted to table service only.
Earlier, councils in the seven areas of Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland called for new restrictions to be imposed amid a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to data unveiled by the government, coronavirus cases across the UK have increased by 3,991, taking the total to 378,219.
Mr Hancock also urged people not to have a test if they do not have any symptoms as it places a serious burden on the testing system.
