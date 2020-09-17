Register
07:24 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An NHS test and trace worker sorts through coronavirus (COVID-19) tests at a drive-through testing facility in Bolton, Britain, 7 September 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

    'Eligibility Criteria' Reportedly Mulled by UK Gov't as Demand for COVID-19 Testing Outstrips Supply

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (149)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080409554_0:225:2216:1471_1200x675_80_0_0_66f6f0791173e0f9596a3c5a62d085b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009171080483616-eligibility-criteria-reportedly-mulled-by-uk-govt-as-demand-for-covid-19-testing-outstrips-supply/

    Previously, UK Justice Minister Robert Buckland admitted that the country was facing huge challenges with its coronavirus testing capacity due to wait times in laboratories, adding, however, that Britain would do whatever it takes to get the COVID-19 testing system working properly.

    Government plans to reportedly ration coronavirus testing if the health crisis exacerbates will leave large swathes of the public denied tests even if they have symptoms of the respiratory disease, reported The Telegraph.

    Health officials are said to be drawing up a prioritisation list, which will limit routine testing to hospital patients, care homes, certain key workers and schools. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that the testing system had "huge problems" as it has faced a "colossal" spike in demand.

    UK Justice Minister Robert Buckland also admitted that the country’s coronavirus testing capacity had been challenged by increasing wait times at laboratories.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the UK, there were increasing delays in obtaining test results.
    The number of people getting a positive result the day after testing had plummeted from 63 percent at the start of September to just eight percent this week.

    The heightened demand for tests is being blamed, in part, on too many people seeking tests when they have not been contacted by NHS Test and Trace and do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

     

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    Government ministers reportedly claim that around a quarter of the current testing capacity is being taken up by members of the public who do not meet eligibility criteria. As an example, they cite parents who apply for testing because their child is in the same class or year as a pupil with likely symptoms.

    While Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been reluctant to introduce eligibility checks, governed by a desire to grant people with symptoms speedy access to tests, government sources are cited as considering limiting tests. If demand continues to outstrip supply, the ministers might allegedly go ahead with their plans to restrict coronavirus testing to the most high-risk groups.

    Citing a prioritisation list believed to have been compiled by health officials, the outlet writes that NHS patients, care home residents and frontline health and care workers will be at the head of the queue for testing.
    Also suggested as high on the list are those living in places assessed by the Government as having concerning levels of coronavirus spread.
    Schools, including teachers and pupils, rank lower in priority, but, nonetheless, are spared the threat of a possible withdrawal of testing, says the report.

    The general public purportedly lies at the bottom of the queue, particularly in areas not suffering major coronavirus outbreaks.

    "We are not yet at the stage of restricting access to tests for those people who have symptoms, and it is not something we want to do,” a government source was cited as saying, adding that at least a quarter of people who come for tests aren't eligible because they are asymptomatic.

    Underscoring that the proposals were aimed at deterring this group, the source added:

    "If we can do that while we are increasing capacity for tests we may not need to restrict tests for anyone with symptoms. But at the moment we are considering the options for what to do further down the road if it comes to that."

    COVID-19 Surge in UK

    As the United Kingdom recorded nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since the start of May, with a 24-hour spike from 3,539 to 3,991, on Wednesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government was doing everything in its power to dodge a second national lockdown, which he suggested would be financially "disastrous".

    The Rule of Six was re-introduced in the UK on 14 September to replace earlier guidance allowing gatherings of up to 30 people.

    Ministers are now reportedly gearing up to announce further localised measures such as pub curfews and a ban on households mixing across areas of the north-east from Friday, says The Telegraph.

    A spike in coronavirus cases in Sunderland, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, South Tyneside and County Durham might reportedly call for another lockdown locally, with potential restrictions said to apply to two million people.

    As for schools, headteachers are cited as suggesting a rota system of two weeks on, two weeks off might be introduced, unless the testing system is dramatically improved.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a virtual press conference at Downing Street in London, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, following the announcement that the legal limit on social gatherings is set to be reduced from 30 people to six.

    On 16 September, Johnson said the Government was doing everything possible to dodge a second nationwide lockdown.

    "I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it. I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous," Johnson told MPs.

    The Prime Minister hailed the new restrictions such as the rule of six as necessary to "defeat" coronavirus, while admitting the current testing system had insufficient capacity to cope with demand.

    Johnson also acknowledged that the technology for his ambitious “moonshot” mass testing plan appeared to be a "long way off", adding:

    "I'm going to be cautious and say that I can't sit here today and say we have such a pregnancy-style test."
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (149)

    Related:

    PM Johnson's 'Moonshot' COVID Testing is Waste of Resources & Likely to Fail, UK Health Experts Say
    ‘Waste on a Cosmic Scale’: Scientists Cast Doubt on Leaked UK Gov’t Mass COVID-19 Testing Plans
    UK Severely Lacks Coronavirus Tests as Labs Prove Unable to Meet Rising Demand, Report Says
    UK Facing Real Challenges With COVID-19 Testing Capacity, Minister Admits
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, UK, Britain, testing, testing, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse