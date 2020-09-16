UK Prime Minister Reportedly Neutralises Tory Rebellion Over New Brexit Bill

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quelled a potential rebellion from his own parliamentary ranks over a bill that would rewrite the EU withdrawal agreement, the BBC reports.
Boris Johnson has promised to give rebel MPs "an extra layer of parliamentary oversight", BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg claims on Wednesday.
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 16, 2020
Over 30 MPs from the ruling Conservative Party were expected to rebel and vote for an amendment to the new Internal Market Bill next week.
Sir Bob Neill's amendment would have allowed MPs to have the final say over changes to the withdrawal agreement, which outlines the terms under which the UK leaves the European Union.
The Internal Market Bill is designed to give Westminster more power of devolved areas, despite the Withdrawal Agreement including Northern Ireland in the EU's Customs Union in order to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.
Government Ministers have admitted this move would break international law which has led to severe backlash from within the ruling Conservative Party and from all current living former Prime Ministers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)