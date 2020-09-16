Operator Thomas Cook Back After Leading to UK's Biggest Ever Peacetime Repatriation

“Whether it’s a last-minute city break to Rome or that long-awaited family getaway to Rhodes,” the British travel group that dramatically went into collapse a year ago, is back to offer trips to Covid-safe destinations.

Debt-ridden Thomas Cook shut down in September 2019, causing UK's biggest ever peacetime repatriation, when British authorities had to help 150,000 stranded holidaymakers get back home.

Thomas Cook functioned as a tour operator and an airline, offering customers trips to hundreds of destinations since it was formed in 2007. After its financial collapse, around 9,000 jobs in the UK only were lost.

We are sorry to announce that Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect.



This account will not be monitored.



Please visit https://t.co/PLklUd1C7q for further advice and information.#ThomasCook pic.twitter.com/jnYvg8jpV3 — Thomas Cook Cares (@ThomasCookCares) September 23, 2019

​A year later the company has announced its comeback, but as an online-only travel business.

The tour operator said on its Twitter page, that they “are very much in their debt and hope to have” the backing of their former colleagues “as we take the brand into a new era.”

The affection we still see for the Thomas Cook brand reflects the huge commitment and professionalism of those former colleagues. We are very much in their debt and hope to have their backing as we take the brand into a new era. — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookUK) September 16, 2020

In order to avoid disappointment and cancellations due to Covid-19 travel restrictions placed by the UK government on a list of countries, Thomas Cook “has removed all the places you can’t go” from their website.

“We’ve removed all the places you can’t go, so you can only book destinations that meet official guidelines and where there are no quarantines in place when you return”, the operators explained.

Household Name Doesn’t Mean Reliability

A UK consumer information and comparison website Which? warned customers to be cautious when booking with Thomas Cook.

“While some previous Thomas Cook customers may be pleased to see it relaunching as an online travel agent, the events of the past few months should act as a reminder that just because a brand is a household name does not mean you can necessarily rely on it to treat you fairly,” Which? said.

More criticism appeared online, following the announcement that Thomas Cook was back in business.

No thanks. I'll give my business to @HaysTravel who gave redundant Thomas Cook staff jobs and kept shops open https://t.co/BEl9sfuRSm — Yampy Yamyam (@YampyYamYam) September 16, 2020

There’s a face painter in Benidorm still owed €90 by this mob 😡 — Plymouth True Blues #watp (@ThePTBs1988) September 16, 2020

So Thomas cook when busy last year but are now back in business, you’re able to book a holiday with them... making 21,000 people redundant what about the money for the people that lost out on their holidays and payments 🤔 — Andrew white (@WhiteWhitey2017) September 16, 2020

​The revival of Thomas Cook became possible following the decision by its biggest shareholder, China-based Fosun Tourism Group, that also owns the tour operator Club Med.