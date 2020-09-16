UK 'Ending Ridiculous State of Affairs' by Increasing Jail Time for Most Dangerous Criminals

The new measures include changing the sentencing for sexual and violent offenders from serving half term to at least two-thirds of jail terms.
Boris Johnson has also shared a message on his Twitter page, stressing the importance of public safety “in our criminal justice policy.”
We’re introducing tougher sentencing for the most dangerous criminals, making public safety the single most important factor in our criminal justice policy. pic.twitter.com/Vb8IgvMJNf— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 15, 2020
18 to 20-year-olds convicted of terrorism causing mass loss of life will see whole-life orders extended, while adults who murder children will face whole life orders. Offenders sentenced to 4-7 years in prison for crimes such as rape and manslaughter will not be automatically released halfway through their jail terms, in accordance with the new regulations.
“…we end this ridiculous state of affairs whereby a criminal can just, as I say, just get back out on to the streets even when it is clear to everybody, including the court, that they pose a threat to justice and a threat to the British public,” Boris Johnson told his Cabinet.
When burglars, robbers and thieves are released from prison, the police forces will be using GPS tags to track them.
At the same time, the new measures will reduce the time offenders have to declare past crimes to employers.
The formal announcement of the England and Wales justice system overhaul by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland is taking place on 16 September.
