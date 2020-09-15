Register
06:43 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers wearing face masks stand guard during a protest opposed to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, in Trafalgar Square, London, 29 August, 2020

    The Spy Next Door? UK Minister Urges Brits to Report COVID-19 ‘Rule of Six’ Violators to Police

    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080459366_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_924989d603ac158d2062185594211e1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009151080459325-the-spy-next-door-uk-minister-urges-brits-to-report-covid-19-rule-of-six-violators-to-police/

    Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a ban on social gatherings of more than six people will be re-imposed in England as of 14 September, after more than 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases had been recorded there for the third day in a row.

    UK Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has called on Brits to report their neighbours to the police if they see them violating the government’s new “rule of six” COVID-19 restriction.

    “During lockdown we did see a surge in reports coming through to police. If people are concerned, if they do think there’s been a contravention, then that option is open to them,” Malthouse told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday.

    When asked whether people should call the police if they saw groups of more than six in a house next door, he said that “it’s open to neighbours to do exactly that through the non-emergency number [101] and if they are concerned and do see that kind of thing, then absolutely they should, yes.”

    The minister added that the new regulation is due to be issued in the next “two or three days” by the College of Policing so that officers can decide when fines should be slapped on those breaking the rule of six restriction.

    “Police officers will have to assess the situation in front of them but in the end we all have to recognise that we have an individual duty towards our collective health,” Malthouse pointed out.

    Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, for his part, told the BBC that enforcement of the rule of six relied on “all of us being responsible” rather than on people “grassing up” their neighbours.

    “We all have a responsibility to do what we can do, to take the steps that are required to stop the transmission and to abide by regulations so we can prevent this disease moving further through the country,” he emphasised.

    Metropolitan Police Federation chair Ken Marsh, however, was not that upbeat, wondering whether Malthouse thinks “we have an endless supply of officers who can just go out to these things.”

    “It will be hundreds and hundreds of calls coming in from curtain-twitchers,” Marsh was quoted by The Sun as saying. He was echoed by former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith who told The Sun that “calling on people to spy on each other is not a particularly good situation to be in”.

    Johnson Declares ‘Rule of Six’ COVID-19 Restriction

    The developments come after British Prime Minister Boris  confirmed last week that “the rule of six” restriction will be introduced in England as of 14 September as the UK had recorded a further 2,659 coronavirus cases over 24 hours and another eight deaths.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts on a mask at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HQ during his visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland August 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Brian Lawless/Pool
    Johnson Expresses Confidence That UK Will Overcome COVID-19 as Britons Return to Offices
    He explained that the new measure, which will replace current guidance allowing gatherings of up to 30 people, means that two households cannot meet if they make a group bigger than six.

    Those who break the rules can be fined £100 ($128), and penalties will double for every further such offence up to a maximum of £3,200 ($4,116).

    Weddings, funerals, religious services, schools and workplaces will be exempted from the "rule of six" restrictions as long as social distancing measures are observed.

    The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK currently stands at 316, 371, with 41,358 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation’s latest situation report.

    Related:

    Keir Starmer: UK Government Ignores Problem With COVID-19 Testing
    ‘Waste on a Cosmic Scale’: Scientists Cast Doubt on Leaked UK Gov’t Mass COVID-19 Testing Plans
    Johnson Expresses Confidence That UK Will Overcome COVID-19 as Britons Return to Offices
    Tags:
    restrictions, COVID-19, coronavirus, Boris Johnson, England, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse