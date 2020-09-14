Register
16:53 GMT14 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020.

    Eleven Tory MPs Break Cover in New Brexit Rebellion, but Ulster Unionists May Back Boris

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/06/1080384235_0:0:3193:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_6a93183e668129279b9e5b49d54117e5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009141080453360-eleven-tory-mps-break-cover-in-new-brexit-rebellion-but-ulster-unionists-may-back-boris/

    Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), with eight members of the UK Parliament, broadly supports the controversial Internal Market Bill but thinks it doesn't go far enough. DUP support could ensure government victory even if the reported 30 Tory rebels vote against the legislation.

    Eleven Tory MPs have now come out against government plans to re-write the EU withdrawal bill - but the DUP could ensure government victory.

    Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti became the latest Conservative parliamentarian to publicly break ranks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Internal Market Bill on Monday.

    ​In his letter to 10 Downing Street, Chishti wrote that as a barrister he had "real concerns with the UK unilaterally breaking its legal commitments under the withdrawal agreement".

    Chishti, who campaigned for a Leave vote in the 2016 referendum on European Union (EU) membership, also tendered his resignation as the PM's Special Envoy on Religion and Belief.

    The letter ought to 11 the number of Tory MPs publicly opposed to the bill, which runs counter to the Northern Ireland Protocol in last year's EU Withdrawal Agreement.

    They include former attorney-general Geoffrey Cox, who called the bill "unconscionable" in an article for The Sunday Times, adding: “No British minister should solemnly undertake to observe treaty obligations with his fingers crossed behind his back”.

    The other MPs to openly rebel are Tobias Ellwood, Bob Neil, Simon Hoare, George Freeman, Damian Green, Damian Collins, Sir Oliver Heald, Sir Roger Gale and Gary Streeter.

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/Pool
    Boris Johnson Accuses EU of Threatening UK’s Territorial Integrity Amid Row Over New Bill
    Media reports have placed the number of Tory rebels at around 30, not enough to overturn the government's Parliamentary majority of 80 even if all vote with the opposition rather than abstaining.

    Furthermore, the government could count on the support of the eight MPs from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose whip Sammy Wilson said the bill was welcome but did not go far enough.

    Wilson told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster that the Internal Market Bill was "not the finished product," adding that last year's Withdrawal Agreement was "one-sided" in favour of the EU.

    "The Withdrawal Agreement allows the EU to insist on examining any state aid policies which the UK government applies to the whole of the United Kingdom," he said. "But it does not allow, and there is no mechanism by which the UK government can block or object to state aid policies within the EU.

    "So we can have a situation where the Irish government subsidies and supports industries in the Republic, which would be to the detriment of Northern Ireland, and we would not have the ability either to stop them doing so or indeed to give the same kind of support to our industries in Northern Ireland without the agreement of the EU".

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock school on the pupil's first day back to school, in Coalville, Britain August 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Boris Johnson Urges Tories Against Voting Down His Brexit Bill, Warns Brussels Could 'Carve Up' UK
    Johnson was set to tell Parliament on Monday it was "vital" to pass the bill as a "safety net" before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, when the UK will leave the EU Common Market.

    "This is a piece of legislation that delivers a vital legal safety net in order to ensure that the integrity of the United Kingdom can be protected and it is critical that MPs pass this bill before the end of the year", his spokesman said.

    The PM and his chief Brexit trade negotiator Lord David Frost have urged the EU to "think again on this point because it doesn't make resolving the outstanding issues in terms of a free trade agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol any easier".

    The protocol, which replaced the unpopular 'Backstop' in former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, keeps the six counties of Northern Ireland effectively within the EU common market and customs union to avoid border customs checks with the Republic of Ireland, while the UK will refund any tariffs paid by firms trading between NI and the UK mainland. 

    The open border was a commitment of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended the sectarian 'troubles' in the north. But the agreement allows the devolved Northern Irish government to unilaterally cancel the protocol.

    Related:

    UK Secures First Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement With Japan
    Iraq War Backer Tony Blair Claims Johnson’s Brexit Internal Market Bill Would Undermine Irish Peace
    UK, EU Auto Sectors to Lose Over $140Bln in Case of No-Deal Brexit, Trade Association Says
    Tags:
    Conservative Party, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Geoffrey Cox, European Union, Boris Johnson, Northern Ireland, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse