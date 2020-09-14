Driver Killed After Lorry Ploughs Into Residential House Near London, Injuring Three - Video

A lorry driver has died after his vehicle collided with two cars before crashing into a residential house in Kidbrooke in southeast London, England, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) announced on Monday.
"Specialist Urban Search and Rescue crews attended the scene and efforts were made to free the lorry driver but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene," the LFB quoted Station Commander Nathan Hobson as saying.
According to the London Ambulance Service, three people were injured in the incident: one was taken to a major trauma centre, one was hospitalised, and one was discharged.
“We dispatched a number of resources including four ambulance crews, medics in cars, an advanced paramedic and our hazardous area response teams. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance."
