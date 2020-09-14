Boris Johnson's Son Wilfred Baptised in Secret Ceremony, Reports Suggest

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds had their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson baptised on Saturday, the Sun reported, citing a source. According to the report, only a few family members and friends attended the ceremony, which was performed just days before new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings were set to be imposed.
"After everything Boris and Carrie have been through this year, baptising Wilfred was a very special moment… They shared it with a small number of people and the service was simple but beautiful, with lots of tears and laughter," the Sun cited the source as saying.
At the moment, there are 368,504 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, however, the British death toll is the highest in Europe, at 41,717.
In order to curb the new wave, Prime Minister Johnson previously announced "the rule of six", which bans meetings of more than six people in England, both indoors and outdoors, from Monday. Scotland and Wales also followed suit, exempting children under 11 and 12 respectively.
