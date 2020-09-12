Register
14:29 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets veterans following the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020.

    Under Pressure? EU Negotiators Show Signs of 'Softening' Amid Stand-Off With UK - Reportover

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080281558_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_4b0f13dfab979b96090c2506f3a700b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202009121080441242-UK-eu-change-tactics/

    The news comes as less than five weeks remain for the UK and the EU to strike a deal before Boris Johnson’s deadline of October 15th, on which date he has said he is prepared to “walk away” with or without an agreement.

    The British government reportedly believes that the EU is showing signs of softening as Boris Johnson prepares for the final leg of discussions over getting a Brexit deal secured.

    According to The Sun, the UK side has been encouraged by signs that the EU’s top negotiator, Michel Barnier was “more forward” than usual on getting on with discussions regarding key trade issues this week. Moreover, UK officials allegedly said that Germany has pledged to continue negotiations “right up to the last moment” in order to try and secure a favourable outcome. 

    Sources are said to have told The Sun that the EU realised they “got themselves on a bit of a hook” because of recent negotiating tactics and threats to cut off trade with the UK.

    Negotiations between the EU and the UK appeared to hit rock-bottom over the last week as The European Parliament threatened that it would block any UK food exports if Boris Johnson continued with plans to revise his own government’s Brexit deal.

    Leaders in Brussels said that the UK Prime Minister’s Internal Market Bill is a “serious and unacceptable breach of international law” which puts trade negotiations at risk.

    The bill ultimately relates to the Northern Ireland Protocol - part of last year’s Brexit agreement - that aims to prevent the return of a hard border to the island of Ireland. If the Internal Market Bill becomes law - a matter that will be debated in the House of Commons on September 14 - then it would give a mandate to ministers to “disapply” rules on the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland that will come into force on January 1st, if the UK and EU fail to forge a trade deal.

    Mr Barnier also argued that the UK side has not been engaging with him properly, an accusation rebuked by a No. 10 Downing Street spokesman: “we do still believe that there is a deal to be reached. We will work hard to achieve it.”

    “We've been asking for more realism on the EU side about what it means for the UK to have left the EU and to once again be a sovereign nation,” the spokesman added.

    EU sources reportedly told The Sun that negotiations are not dead in the water, and can be revived, but that to do so Boris Johnson will need to cancel parts of his Internal Market Bill that apparently breach last year’s agreed deal. Brussels has set a 20 day “deadline” for the UK to do so.

    An EU Commission spokesman said that, “we’re going to wait for the reaction of the UK by that deadline. We’ll consider next steps once we’ve reaches that particular bridge.”

    Former Labour Party leader Gordon Brown, who was Prime Minister of the UK between 2007-2010, has become the country’s third previous national leader to condemn Boris Johnson over the Internal Market Bill, slamming it as “a huge act of self-harm.”

    Tags:
    European Union, Michel Barnier, Brexit, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse